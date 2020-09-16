Sterling Construction To Participate In The D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials And Services Virtual Conference On Tuesday, September 22nd

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL), ("Sterling" or the "Company") today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Joe Cutillo and EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Ronald Ballschmiede will be participating in the D.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL), ("Sterling" or the "Company") today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Joe Cutillo and EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Ronald Ballschmiede will be participating in the D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials and Services Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Sterling Construction will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 1:45 pm ET that day, and will participate in virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

To schedule a meeting please contact your D.A. Davidson sales person or Fred Buonocore at fbuonocore@equityny.com.

Additionally, a live webcast of the fireside chat will take place at 1:45 pm EDT and will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/dadco50/strl/1938624. An archived recording of the presentation will also be available for 90 days following the live webcast in the investor relations section of the company's website at www.strlco.com.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. ("Sterling" or "the Company"), a Delaware corporation, is a construction company that specializes in heavy civil infrastructure construction and infrastructure rehabilitation as well as residential construction projects, primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah and other states in which there are feasible construction opportunities. Heavy civil construction projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects and parking structures. Residential construction projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes.

