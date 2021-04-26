Sterling Construction Schedules 2021 First Quarter Release And Conference Call

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) ("Sterling" or "the Company") today announced that it plans to issue its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on Monday, May 3, 2021 after the stock market closes.

Sterling's management will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 9:00 am ET/8:00 am CT to discuss the 2021 first quarter results, as well as the 2021 outlook. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201) 493-6744 or (877) 445-9755. Please call in ten minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and ask for the Sterling Construction call. To coincide with the conference call, Sterling will post a slide presentation at www.strlco.com on the Investor Presentations & Webcast section of the Investor Relations tab. Following management's opening remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

To listen to a simultaneous webcast of the call, please go to the Company's website at www.strlco.com at least fifteen minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call webcast will be archived on the Company's website for thirty days.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. is a construction company that has been involved in the construction industry since its founding in 1955. The Company operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three operating groups specializing in heavy civil, specialty services, and residential projects in the United States (the "U.S."), primarily across the southern U.S., the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. Heavy civil includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. Specialty services projects include construction site excavation and drainage, drilling and blasting for excavation, foundations for multi-family homes, parking structures and other commercial concrete projects. Residential projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes.

