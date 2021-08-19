Sterling Capital Brokers Enters New Agreement With Empire Life

Combined technologies deliver fast, accurate set up and maintenance for benefits plan administrators

KINGSTON, ON, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Sterling Capital Brokers and The Empire Life Insurance Company ("Empire Life") are pleased to announce a new relationship in which the two companies will jointly offer a digital suite of life, disability, and health benefits using leading API-enabled technology. The agreement took effect May 1, 2021.

"Combining the advanced technologies of our two companies will increase the speed and accuracy of implementing new employee benefit plans, and administering existing plans," says Stefan Ionescu, Sterling Capital co-founder. "Our API-enabled platform allows us to deliver a smooth client experience—it's all about fast, accurate plan set up and making it easier to take care of your plan once it's established."

API is short for Application Programming Interface, software that allows two applications to talk to each other and transfer and work with data in real-time. APIs have been revolutionizing the financial services industry in recent years.

"We're honoured to be chosen as Sterling Capital Brokers' provider of life, disability, and health insurance," says Dara Brachman, Empire Life Vice-President of Group Distribution. "Empire Life is on a mission to make group benefits simple, fast and easy for Canadians and grow our business through associations with respected third parties."

Life and disability insurance provide a solid foundation for group benefits plans—a financial safety net to help protect employees and their loved ones when the unexpected happens. Health benefits help employees address concerns in a timely manner and protect their health—especially in this challenging climate. Empire Life health benefits include Best Doctors®, Mental Health Navigator, a telemedicine benefit, and the Express Scripts Canada Opioid Management Solution.

About Sterling Capital BrokersSterling Capital Brokers (SCB) was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. SCB is one of Canada's largest independent benefit consulting firms that specializes in servicing high-growth small-to-medium size businesses and enterprise clients. SCB offers its clients comprehensive benefit consulting and customized plan management technology services which provide rapid and bespoke solutions to its client base.

Contact: info@sterlingcapitalbrokers.com www.sterlingcapitalbrokers.com www.myscbconnect.com

About Empire LifeEstablished in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, Empire Life provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the products and services they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of June 30, 2021, Empire Life had total assets under management of $18.9 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit empire.ca for more information.

SOURCE The Empire Life Insurance Company