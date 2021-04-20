Sterling Bancorp, Inc. To Announce First Quarter Financial Results On Monday, May 3

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBT), the thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, FSB, Southfield, Michigan (the "Bank"), today announced that it expects to issue its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021...

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (SBT) - Get Report, the thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, FSB, Southfield, Michigan (the "Bank"), today announced that it expects to issue its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 prior to market open on Monday, May 3, 2021.

The Company will also host a conference call and webcast on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results.

Conference Call, Replay and Webcast Information:

Date: Monday, May 3, 2021Time: 11 a.m. Eastern TimeTelephone Access: U.S. callers: (833) 535-2201; International callers: (412) 902-6744Telephone Replay (available through May 10, 2021): (877) 344-7529; conference ID: 10153452Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About Sterling Bancorp, Inc.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, FSB, has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California, New York City and Bellevue, Washington. Sterling offers a range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.sterlingbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420006190/en/