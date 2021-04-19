Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Settles Securities Class Action Lawsuit

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (SBT) - Get Report, the thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, FSB, Southfield, Michigan (the "Bank"), today announced that the Company has entered into the final settlement agreement settling the securities class action lawsuit, Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System v. Sterling Bancorp, Inc., et al, Case No. 5:20-cv-10490-JEL-EAS, pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. This action alleged violations of the federal securities laws, primarily with respect to disclosures concerning the Bank's residential lending practices that were made in the Company's registration statement and prospectus for its initial public offering, in subsequent press releases, in periodic and other filings with the SEC and during earnings calls. The agreement provides for a single $12.5 million cash payment in exchange for the release of all of the defendants from all alleged claims therein and remains subject to court approval and other conditions. The full amount of the settlement will be paid by the Company's insurance carriers under applicable insurance policies.

Thomas M. O'Brien, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commenting on the settlement which remains subject to court approval, said, "This settlement should put to rest one of several difficult matters that arose out of our former Advantage Loan Program and allow our team to continue to focus on working hard to resolve our outstanding compliance issues while prudently managing our credit metrics, capital and liquidity."

About Sterling Bancorp, Inc.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, FSB, has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California, New York City and Bellevue, Washington. Sterling offers a range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.sterlingbank.com.

