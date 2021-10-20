Sterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.07 Per Share

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (STL) - Get Sterling Bancorp Report, the parent company of Sterling National Bank, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share. The dividend is payable November 15, 2021 to holders of record as of November 1, 2021.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of service and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities we serve through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.

Sterling Bancorp Emlen Harmon, Senior Managing Director - Investor Relations 212.309.7646

Sterling BancorpTwo Blue Hill Plaza, Second Floor Pearl River, NY 10965

T 845.369.8040F 845.369.8255

http://www.sterlingbancorp.com