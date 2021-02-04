LAKELAND, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SteriPack Group ("SteriPack"), a leading global contract manufacturer of medical, consumer healthcare, diagnostic, pharmaceutical and combination devices, announced today that Andrew McLean has been named the company's President & CEO. He will succeed Garry Moore who will continue in his role as Chairman.

SteriPack Appoints new President & CEO

"When I founded SteriPack I was determined the culture of our company would be underpinned by an intense focus on the customer, solving their problems and helping them achieve their goals, and I know Andrew will reinforce and build upon this," said Garry Moore.

Andrew McLean brings more than 20 years of medical device and pharmaceutical expertise to SteriPack, with prior leadership roles at Pfizer, BD, Synergy Health, Steris Corp and more recently CEO at Sirtex Medical.

Andrew McLean said, "SteriPack is a highly responsive contract manufacturer providing integrated product lifecycle management solutions. This company truly is a team of wonderful, talented individuals, and I am thrilled to be joining SteriPack."

About SteriPack Group

SteriPack offers contract manufacturing services, from initial concept to finished product, for the world's leading medical device, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and allied healthcare industries. Their global reach expands to more than 50 countries.

For further information on SteriPack, please visit www.steripackgroup.com.

Follow SteriPack:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/steripack YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsqC71m1_5Qtz-LYLETHFOg Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SteriPack

Contact:Marketing: Marcin Pioro m.pioro@steripackgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steripack-appoints-andrew-mclean-as-president--ceo-301222533.html

SOURCE SteriPack Group