Steps For Change Introduces New Therapeutic Mental Health Programs

Steps For Change now assists families and individuals overcome mental health issues using several types of therapies.

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steps For Change has expanded its professional mental health services. Dedicated to treating sexual behavior problems in children and serving court-involved youth, their clinicians now treat people suffering from a variety of mental health disorders.

The genuine concern for others is the reason that Steps For Change has expanded its services and who they serve. A team of hard-working professionals with compassion and dedication, their clients learn how to take the steps for change, lead full lives, and achieve wellness.

About Steps For Change

When working with Steps For Change, clients receive a treatment plan tailored to their individual or specific family needs.

Two of the most common and significant mental health challenges that many individuals face include depression and anxiety. Both mental health issues can severely impact a person's lifestyle. The clients learn how to cope better with their anxiety or depression symptoms. They make positive changes as recommended by the therapist.

Family is one of the most important aspects of an individual's life. When a family needs to address mental health concerns, there are numerous counseling options beneficial to keeping the family unit intact. Their mental health professionals help families address multigenerational conflict, marital conflict, and emotional distance.

Steps For Change Is Ready to Help

"When a pebble of harm hits the pond, the ripples spread far. It is my passion to prevent that pebble from hitting the pond again." This statement from Janae Sullivan, LPCC, Executive Director, sums up the mission for Steps For Change. A dedicated team of healthcare professionals that work together to provide the best care for families and individuals.

Satisfied clients praise Steps For Change after seeing tangible results from therapy.

"Steps For Change is an amazing program. The therapists my family dealt with are amazing, professional, and exhibit care and concern for our family and our progress."

"It's amazing to see how much progress I have made. Normally I just shut everything out, but I have learned how to talk about things and I have felt more comfortable opening up."

Steps For Change provides therapeutic mental health services helping people improve their quality of life. Using cognitive behavioral therapy, psychotherapy, and specialized treatments, clinicians provide care in a healing and compassionate environment. On the web: https://stepsforchange.us/

Media Contact: Ashley Kvistberg 312686@email4pr.com (952) 522-2513

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steps-for-change-introduces-new-therapeutic-mental-health-programs-301317187.html

SOURCE Steps For Change