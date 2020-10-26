Stephen S. Marmer, M.D., Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen S. Marmer, M.D., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor in the field of Psychiatry in acknowledgment for his commitment to his role at Marmer and Mezquita.

Board-Certified Psychiatrist, Dr. Marmer has led an impressive career for 45 years. As an expert witness, he has garnered a well-deserving reputation for his vast repertoire of expert medical knowledge in adult consequences of childhood trauma, dissociative disorders, multiple personalities, amnesia, criminal matters, depression, personality disorders, addiction, and anxiety disorders. His inclusive approach is respectfully known and he welcomes patients of all faiths to his office. Dr. Marmer and his wife Dr. Mezquita provide the highest level of professionalism and integrity at their practice. Alongside his current role at Marmer and Mezquita, he is a distinguished professor at UCLA and has been since 1975. He focuses on outpatient psychoanalytic psychotherapy.

An academic scholar, Dr. Marmer graduated from the University of California Berkley where he obtained a degree Philosophy, followed by completing Pre-med studies, and a Medical degree from the University of Southern California Medical School. Soon thereafter, he completed an internship at the Children's Hospital LA, two years at the US Public Health Service, three years at the VA, a UCLA residency as Chief Resident, and a fellowship. He completed further psychoanalysis training at the Southern California Psychoanalytic Institute.

Remaining abreast of the latest developments in his field, Dr. Marmer has maintained active memberships with the American Psychiatry Association, founding board member UCLA Psychiatric Clinical Faculty Association, and the International Psychoanalytic Association.

In light of his professional achievements, Dr. Marmer is the recipient of many awards and accolades. He is an invited Falk Fellow of the American Psychiatry Association (APA) and was awarded 3rd Annual Nancy Roeske APA Certificate of Recognition. He has been named Outstanding Teacher several times, Distinguished service and Distinguished career contribution by the UCLA School of medicine, and listed as Distinguished Clinical Faculty. He is the recipient of the Edith Sabshin Award from 2010 to 2017.

Dr. Marmer dedicates this recognition to Louis J. West, MD, Eugene Pumpian Mindline MD, Robert Stoller, MD, and Edwin Schridman, PhD.

For further information, please visit https://www.semel.ucla.edu/, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xsVM_gd0Tc, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fPMqMJMiBiA, and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kjJhzb97h_o&vl=en.

