Stephanie Bowman Elected To Empire Life Board Of Directors

TORONTO, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) is pleased to announce that Stephanie Bowman, FCPA, FCA has joined its Board of Directors.

TORONTO, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) is pleased to announce that Stephanie Bowman, FCPA, FCA has joined its Board of Directors.

Ms. Bowman, who has more than 25 years of experience as a financial services executive, management consultant and corporate director, was elected during the Company's Annual General Meeting held virtually this week.

"Stephanie is a strategic thinker and strong transformational leader," says Chairman Duncan Jackman. "She has deep knowledge of and expertise in the financial services industry here in Canada, in the U.S. and internationally. We look forward to Stephanie's insights and contributions and are very pleased to welcome her to the Empire Life Board."

Ms. Bowman also serves as a member of the Board for the Bank of Canada and the Canadian Scholarship Trust (CST) Foundation and is a council member with the Accounting Standards Oversight Council (AcSOC).

About Empire LifeEstablished in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. The Company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income and achieve financial security. As of March 31, 2021, Empire Life had total assets under management of $18.6 billion. Follow on Twitter @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.

SOURCE The Empire Life Insurance Company