Stephanie Andino Named New CHRO Of Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephanie Andino will be joining Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. on March 1 st as its new Chief Human Resources Officer. The culture-centric HR veteran and current VP of Human Resources for Victoria's Secret has led enterprise-wide Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts for the company during a challenging period of digital innovation and culture change. With more than 20 years of high-impact experience including Fortune 500 companies such as PepsiCo and Fox Network Group, Andino is a skilled HR strategist known for maximizing organizational effectiveness and performance through strategic talent development, inclusivity, and operational excellence.

"I've long admired Crate and Barrel brands for their customer focus and market reputation," says Stephanie Andino. "I share their passion for people and connect both personally and professionally to their strategy of innovation and growth driven by a culture of diversity and inclusivity. That's a story I want to help write."

Crate and Barrel Holdings, Inc. continues to see significant growth across its brands including Crate and Barrel, CB2, Crate and Kids and Hudson Grace as they evolve how customers engage and shop. To build on this growth they were seeking a people leader who could develop talent strategies for innovation and build upon a culture rooted in diversity and inclusivity. "There was a spark the first time I met with Stephanie," says Janet Hayes, CEO of Crate and Barrel Holdings, Inc. "Not only is her knowledge deep and her energy contagious, but she is results-driven with rich experience developing people strategies that drive performance, structuring for modern business and activating purposeful DE&I efforts on every level. Stephanie will be a meaningful addition to our executive team and a critical part of our future."

Crate and Barrel HoldingsGlobal specialty retailer Crate and Barrel Holdings curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs and timeless style since 1962, Crate and Barrel Holdings includes lifestyle brands Crate and Barrel, CB2, Crate and Kids and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate and Barrel and CB2 stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in 9 countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Crate and Barrel Holdings stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com .

