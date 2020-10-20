Stephanie A. Smith, senior vice president and chief inclusion and diversity officer, Fifth Third Bank. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, has been named to the fourth annual Diversity Best Practices (DBP) Inclusion Index. The index helps organizations understand trends and gaps in demographic representation, creates a road map to drive internal change, and identifies diversity, equity and inclusion solutions to close the gaps. This is Fifth Third's fourth time appearing on the index.

"Inclusion and diversity are integral to the culture at Fifth Third and we are honored to be listed on the 2020 Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index," said Stephanie Smith, senior vice president and chief inclusion and diversity officer, Fifth Third. "This recognition acknowledges the work that we continue to do to create an environment where we prioritize diversity of thought and the experiences of all of our employees, which results in us having a better business for our employees, customers and communities."

This year, 185 organizations participated in the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index. Organizations provided data and were measured in three key areas: best practices in the recruitment, retention and advancement of people from underrepresented groups—women, racial/ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ people; inclusive corporate culture, including leadership accountability; and demographic diversity for women and racial/ethnic minorities.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion continues to be a topic of critical importance, especially in these times of heightened racism and social injustice," says Deborah Munster, executive director, Diversity Best Practices. "The good news is that corporate America is paying closer attention to its D&I practices, and I am proud to recognize the work our Inclusion Index companies are doing to elevate their efforts to drive a more equitable future."

About Diversity Best Practices Diversity Best Practices, a division of Working Mother Media, is the preeminent organization for diversity thought leaders to share best practices and develop innovative solutions for culture change. Through research, benchmarking, publications and events, DBP offers members information and strategies on how to implement, grow, measure and create first-in-class diversity programs.

About Fifth ThirdFifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of June 30, 2020, Fifth Third had $203 billion in assets and operated 1,122 full-service banking centers and 2,456 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of June 30, 2020, had $405 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $49 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

