Stephan Cassaday Ranked Number 1 In Virginia By Barron's

Despite a very competitive field, this is the 7th time Cassaday has been awarded the top spot

MCLEAN, Va., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chairman & CEO of Cassaday & Company, Inc. Stephan Cassaday has been named the number one financial advisor in the Commonwealth of Virginia on Barron's largest and most comprehensive ranking, its annual Top 1,200 U.S. Financial Advisors list.

Click here to view the 2021 Top Advisors: https://www.barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors/1000/2021?mod=faranking_subnav

"To be recognized by an industry authority like Barron's is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible professionals with whom I am honored to be associated," said Cassaday. "The growing demand for our comprehensive, integrated wealth management system has also contributed to our firm's success. When I started the firm in 1993, my goal was to create a one-stop shop where all aspects of one's financial plan are addressed by a dedicated team working together to craft leading-edge solutions that address all of the financial planning processes. Today, our in-house, subject-matter professionals help our clients with their estate, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and financial planning."

"By having subject-matter professionals in-house, we're able to sit around a table and collectively have a conversation about all aspects of a client's situation and how they work together," Cassaday recently told Jack Otter, Global Head of Dow Jones Wealth & Asset Management, on Barron's The Way Forward podcast.

"The ultimate reward for us is being able to provide our clients financial confidenceby having a carefully coordinated plan in place," concluded Cassaday.

Methodology

Barron's Top 1200 list evaluates 4,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. Rankings take the following into account:

assets under management,

revenue produced for the firm,

regulatory record,

quality of practice,

philanthropic work.

The number of ranking spots per state is determined by each state's population and wealth. More on methodology: https://www.barrons.com/articles/barrons-methodology-for-ranking-financial-advisors-51615843316.

About Cassaday & Company, Inc. Cassaday & Company, Inc. is an award-winning independent wealth management firm in McLean, Virginia with over $4 billion in assets under management ( March 2021).

Disclosures : Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory and insurance services offered through Cassaday & Company, Inc., a registered investment adviser not affiliated with RAA.

