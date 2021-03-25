Stephan Cassaday Ranked Number 1 In Virginia By Barron's
MCLEAN, Va., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chairman & CEO of Cassaday & Company, Inc. Stephan Cassaday has been named the number one financial advisor in the Commonwealth of Virginia on Barron's largest and most comprehensive ranking, its annual Top 1,200 U.S. Financial Advisors list.
&amp;amp;#160;
Click here to view the 2021 Top Advisors: https://www.barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors/1000/2021?mod=faranking_subnav
"To be recognized by an industry authority like Barron's is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible professionals with whom I am honored to be associated," said Cassaday. "The growing demand for our comprehensive, integrated wealth management system has also contributed to our firm's success. When I started the firm in 1993, my goal was to create a one-stop shop where all aspects of one's financial plan are addressed by a dedicated team working together to craft leading-edge solutions that address all of the financial planning processes. Today, our in-house, subject-matter professionals help our clients with their estate, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and financial planning."
"By having subject-matter professionals in-house, we're able to sit around a table and collectively have a conversation about all aspects of a client's situation and how they work together," Cassaday recently told Jack Otter, Global Head of Dow Jones Wealth & Asset Management, on Barron's The Way Forward podcast.
"The ultimate reward for us is being able to provide our clients financial confidenceby having a carefully coordinated plan in place," concluded Cassaday.
Methodology
Barron's Top 1200 list evaluates 4,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. Rankings take the following into account:
- assets under management,
- revenue produced for the firm,
- regulatory record,
- quality of practice,
- philanthropic work.
The number of ranking spots per state is determined by each state's population and wealth. More on methodology: https://www.barrons.com/articles/barrons-methodology-for-ranking-financial-advisors-51615843316.
About Cassaday & Company, Inc. Cassaday & Company, Inc. is an award-winning independent wealth management firm in McLean, Virginia with over $4 billion in assets under management ( March 2021).
Disclosures : Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory and insurance services offered through Cassaday & Company, Inc., a registered investment adviser not affiliated with RAA.
Contact: Michelle Tigani Tigani@cassaday.com
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stephan-cassaday-ranked-number-1-in-virginia-by-barrons-301255610.html
SOURCE Cassaday & Company Inc.