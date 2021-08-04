Stephan Becker Named President Of EMEA (Photo: Business Wire)

The Beauty Health Company ("BeautyHealth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SKIN), a global category-creator in beauty health leading the charge with its flagship brand HydraFacial, today announced the appointments of Ben Baum as Chief Experience Officer,...

Ben Baum Joins as Chief Experience Officer

Mr. Baum has over two decades of experience as a senior operating executive in apparel, retail and technology. Leveraging his expertise in digital transformation and customer experience, Mr. Baum will oversee the Company's digital transformation across brands and product innovation.

"As we enter a new phase of growth, we're thrilled to welcome Ben to our team," said Clint Carnell, Chief Executive Officer of BeautyHealth. "His technology-focused and consumer-centric background will greatly enhance our connection with our consumer and our business. Under his leadership, we look forward to building upon our vision of deeply engaging with our consumers to establish a connected BeautyHealth community that benefits everyone - our providers, estheticians, the customer and our company."

Most recently, Mr. Baum served as Executive Vice President of Marketing, Growth and Ecommerce for the plus-size women's fashion retailer, Torrid. Throughout his career, he has served in a variety of merchandising and corporate strategy roles for well-established brands, including Target, Google, bebe, Tailored Brands, parent of Men's Wearhouse, as well as Jos. A. Bank.

"I am honored to have joined a company building a connected community in this rapidly evolving beauty health category the company has created," said Baum. "The Company's unique business model and compelling product offering create a highly engaged community within the BeautyHealth ecosystem. I look forward to engaging and accelerating initiatives to further strengthen its connected communities in new and innovative ways."

Stephan Becker Named President of EMEA

Mr. Becker is an international business leader, with over 20 years of experience expanding brands throughout the beauty, lifestyle and healthcare categories. He has a strong track record of growing market share and achieving stellar sales and profit results. As President of EMEA, he will be responsible for growing BeautyHealth's footprint throughout the EMEA markets.

"We're passionate about bringing BeautyHealth and HydraFacial to new global markets, strengthening our position in existing markets and filling the demand for our services around the world," Clint continued. "As we expand our direct market through organic growth and distributor acquisitions, we're pleased Stephan will soon become part of our BeautyHealth family, and we're excited to work together as we build our global infrastructure in order to reach our worldwide expansion goals in the EMEA region."

Mr. Becker will be joining BeautyHealth from Kao Group, an international cosmetics, beauty and hair care company, where he has served as General Manager DACH and the Vice President of Global Marketing. Mr. Becker also has led in senior roles at leading beauty and consumer companies, such as COTY, where he implemented a successful turnaround strategy for the Color Cosmetics Category and P&G, where he developed the commercial structure via distributors in over 20 countries.

"Consumer behavior towards health and wellness has significantly accelerated, and BeautyHealth has a tremendous opportunity internationally. The brand strength we have seen from select marketing initiatives, including the recent pop-up location in London, is compelling. I am excited to be joining the team this October to help expand the Company's brand presence, awareness and sales in the EMEA region, as we further accelerate the global presence of BeautyHealth," said Mr. Becker.

About The Beauty Health Company

BeautyHealth is a category-creating beauty health company focused on bringing innovative products to market. Our flagship brand, HydraFacial, is a non-invasive, and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. Leading the charge in beauty health as a category-creator, HydraFacial uses a unique delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate with their patented hydradermabrasion technology and super serums that are made with nourishing ingredients, providing an immediate outcome and creating an instantly gratifying glow in just three steps and 30 minutes. HydraFacial® and Perk™ products are available in over 87 countries with over 17,000 delivery systems globally and millions of treatments performed each year. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com. For more information, please visit at https://investors.beautyhealth.com/.

