Today, Cummins Inc. (CMI) - Get Cummins Inc. Report announced that Steph Disher has been named Vice President - Cummins Filtration, effective November 15.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211112005828/en/

Steph Disher (Photo: Business Wire)

Disher began leading the Filtration business in August 2020, navigating the business during the global pandemic and related ongoing supply chain constraints. Through these challenges, the business consistently has delivered solid financial performance. Disher has led the business as Cummins explores strategic alternatives for it, a move that was announced as part the Company's second quarter 2021 results.

"Steph has been asked to step into increasingly challenging roles that are critical to Cummins' continued success because of her business acumen and commitment to creating environments that foster and further our values both inside and outside of Cummins," said Jennifer Rumsey, President and Chief Operating Officer. "She truly is a champion of our mission, vision and values, and her leadership, strategic mindset and caring nature have been incredibly important for all Filtration employees and the future opportunities for the business."

Disher entered Cummins as Director of Finance for the South Pacific region in Australia in 2013. Her leadership capability was quickly recognized, and she was asked to serve as the Director of Operations for the region and then Managing Director - South Pacific in 2017. During her tenure, the business achieved record growth in revenue and profitability in 2019.

Disher has been active in Cummins' communities, sponsoring the TEC: Technical Education for Communities program in Australia, launching the PRIDE employee resource group in the South Pacific and advocating for the power of diverse teams through her involvement with the Women's Empowerment network.

Prior to her career with Cummins, Steph excelled in roles across strategy, human resources and finance while working for BP, and as a director with Norman Disney & Young.

Disher earned a bachelor's degree in Commerce from the University of Western Sydney and a Master of Business Administration from University of Melbourne (Australia). She lives in Nashville, Tennessee (USA), with her husband, Brad, and their three daughters.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company's products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 57,800 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $1.8 billion on sales of $19.8 billion in 2020. Learn more at cummins.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211112005828/en/