STEP Warmfloor™ Names Christie & Co Its Agency Of Record To Expand Its Brand Awareness In The Green Building Category

For more than 26 years, Christie & Co has branded leading green building companies, and is launching STEP Warmfloor as the future of warmth, safety, and wellness in the radiant heating sector, aligning nature and technology.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global strategic branding and communications company, Christie & Co is pleased to announce that it is continuing its extensive work building brands in the green building industry by serving as agency of record for STEP Warmfloor. For more than 26 years, Christie & Co has successfully helped game-changing, ethical companies in the green building sector like Next Energy, BioLime, Built Green, ECO-Heater, and many more become winning brands.

Committed to changing the world by helping companies with solid ethics and values penetrate markets and grow, Christie & Co aims to change the world with communication that helps innovative businesses with the mission to benefit humanity and the planet. St. Louis, Missouri-based STEP Warmfloor has such a mission: providing people a future of warmth, safety, and wellness with energy-efficient, underfloor radiant heating solutions. Using its unique, proven organic marketing strategy, Christie & Co looks forward to expanding STEP Warmfloor's business and fully realizing its promise as an emerging leader in the HVAC industry.

"Christie & Co is thrilled to partner with STEP Warmfloor to grow its brand awareness, impact, and success," said Christie & Co Founder & CEO, Gillian Christie. "We are passionate about the green building industry, and appreciate STEP Warmfloor's innovative technology, which is a step in the right direction, one towards sustainability and wellness for all."

STEP Warmfloor President, Monica Irgens said of accepting Christie & Co as its agency of record, "We look forward to expanding the reach of STEP Warmfloor's innovative heating solutions, telling the story of our family business and our unique technology to expand our customer base and extend the community of people who trust STEP Warmfloor to bring warmth, safety, and wellness into their home."

For more information on Christie & Co, visit christieand.co. For more information on STEP Warmfloor, visit warmfloor.com. For media inquiries or to coordinate an interview, contact Gillian Christie by phone (805) 969-3744 and/or email gillian@christieand.co.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/step-warmfloor-names-christie--co-its-agency-of-record-to-expand-its-brand-awareness-in-the-green-building-category-301250556.html

SOURCE Christie & Co