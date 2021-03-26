Step Up Your Lawncare Game With Tips From The Pros

BEATRICE, Neb., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a growing number of Americans seek to spend more time outdoors this spring, many are focusing on making the most of their yards. To help these homeowners better understand the needs of their lawns, Exmark has launched a new Backyard Smart video series.

According to Exmark Marketing Director, Jamie Briggs, the new Backyard Smart videos help homeowners gain the knowledge they need to move from simply maintaining their lawns, to caring for and improving their entire yards

"Now more than ever, we're seeing an uptick in homeowners that want a more beautiful outdoor space, but they also want to do it themselves," Briggs said. "Our Backyard Smart videos give these folks the basic knowledge they'll need to make more informed decisions with respect to timing, materials and plant selection."

The first Backyard Smart video, Find Your Hardiness Zone , offers guidance on how to select plants with hardiness levels appropriate to specific planting zones across the United States, as identified by the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone map. Plant hardiness is the ability of a plant to survive adverse growing climates, including drought, flooding, heat and cold. By choosing plants with appropriate hardiness for a given location, or hardiness zone, homeowners can maximize the beauty and vitality of their yard.

In the second Backyard Smart video, Understanding Fertilizer Numbers , Exmark helps homeowners make sense of the three numbers on each fertilizer bag - which denote the percentages of nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium. It also helps them understand how each fertilizer ingredient relates to the specific needs of their lawn.

Get inspired to live your best backyard life at Exmark.com/Backyard.

About ExmarkExmark Manufacturing was incorporated in May 1982 as an independent manufacturer of professional turf care equipment. Today, it is the leading manufacturer of commercial mowers and equipment for the landscape professional. In addition to designing, building and marketing quality turf care equipment, Exmark's goal is total customer satisfaction. All Exmark products are designed to help customers increase productivity while delivering unmatched quality. Products are sold to distributors and dealers who share the company's commitment to customer service and quality products. Learn more at Exmark.com.

About Backyard LifeWith a focus on giving home and acreage owners tips and know-how to make the most of their outdoor experience and live more life outdoors, Backyard Life is a unique one-of-a-kind multimedia destination. Content focuses on lawn-and-garden, outdoor cooking and living, and rural lifestyles. Learn more at Exmark.com/Backyard.

Media Contact Matt Gersib(402) 314-2150 mattgersib@gmail.com

Related Images usda-plant-hardiness-zone-map.jpg USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map By choosing plants with appropriate hardiness for a given location, homeowners can maximize the beauty of the yard.

Related Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPi8a48Adno

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/step-up-your-lawncare-game-with-tips-from-the-pros-301256544.html

SOURCE Exmark