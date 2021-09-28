StemGen Supports Girls In STEM With Training Scholarship

StemGen will be offering a $15,000 value scholarship to 30 STEM girls in Grades 6-12

Houston, TEXAS, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- D3eSports, a division of StemGen Inc., (OTC: SGNI), today announced they are offering a $15,000 value training scholarship to girls in grades 6-12 as part of the STEM education partnership with Athena Racing. The Athena Racing's Virtual Driving Training Series powered by D3eSports will be awarded to all 30 girls accepted to the program.

Middle and high school girls who love gaming and motorsports are encouraged to apply by Friday, October 15 to be eligible to participate in the all-girls virtual race team. D3eSports and Athena Racing have created a curriculum using all the STEM principles - science, technology, engineering and mathematics - as applied on the racetrack. The students will learn how to drive a race car and the fundamentals of auto racing engineering as part of the team. Using a driving simulator and game platform, instructors will train 30 lucky girls on all the aspects that are needed to become successful members of a virtual race team.

The all-girls team members will complete weekly training, track practice and time trials starting November 23 and ending March 1. At the completion of the program, the top two Time Trial winners will be invited to a VIP experience at a private race track in Houston, Texas, to compete in the final race, staged on matching simulators side-by-side to claim the title of Athena Racing's Virtual Driving Training Series powered by D3eSports Training Champion.

The two winners will be awarded an opportunity to ride in a real race car on a real racetrack that matches the exact car they just raced virtually. The car will be driven by professional race driver, Dominic Cicero, who races the D3+Transformers IMSA LMP3 class race car for Dawson Racing. Additionally, the young overall winner will be invited to compete for the Global 2022 D3eSports Cup Championship as a driver for the Athena Racing team, one of eight global teams competing in the virtual racing series.

"We are proud to be offering this scholarship to girls to help broaden their interest in STEM and motorsports," said Simon Dawson, chief executive officer and president of StemGen. "Connecting esports with STEM is a fantastic way to engage children since 97% of all kids aged 12-17 playing video games. Our goal is to use their interest in gaming into productive ways to teach important principles for their futures while making learning fun and interactive. It provides an opportunity to make a difference on young women's lives and perhaps influence a future in STEM fields."

"The partnership that we have created with D3eSports is going to provide a platform that will allow our team members the chance to challenge themselves by learning something completely new in a safe and supportive environment," said Athena Racing's CEO Loxley Browne. "This isn't a game or a timewaster, this is teaching them the fundamentals of jobs that are yet to be created. We are using this delivery of education via esports to prepare kids for their futures."

The Athena Racing's Virtual Driving Training Series powered by D3eSports Scholarships were created to present instruction and wisdom to inspire future entrepreneurs through a STEM curriculum offered to students looking for guidance in their careers.

Racing towards a more sustainable future is what we will achieve through education, communication, and engagement with our leaders of the future.

To be eligible to apply, applicants must:

· Be girls in grades 6-12

· Become Athena Racing members (it's free)

· Attend all fifteen (15) training sessions between Nov. 23, 2021-March 1, 2022

· Have an Xbox with Forza Motorsport 7 and driving wheel/pedals

· Have guardian sign a photography release waiver

· Apply by Fri., Oct. 15 and be accepted to join the team

Register here: https://athenaracing.org/drive2021

ABOUT D3ESPORTS, INC.

D3eSports, Inc. is a leading "virtual-to-real" motorsports social gaming company connecting professional, corporate and gaming racers through various esports competitions and events on its licensed, regulated, and secure platform. D3eSports offers digital competitors from around the world the ability to participate in multiplayer mobile, console and PC virtual motorsports tournaments for prizes and real-world, on the track driving experiences. The company is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the competitive motorsports racing and the video gaming esports industries. D3eSports continues to expand its reach and revenue opportunities through collaborative efforts with game developers, major brands, influencers, and nonprofit organizations. D3eSports is a wholly owned subsidiary of StemGen, Inc. traded publicly under the ticker symbol OTC: SGNI.

ABOUT STEMGEN, INC.

StemGen, Inc. (OTC: SGNI) is growing for future generations in a sustainable way through motorsport inspired esports technology focused on the digital transformation of motorsports, gaming, and education through strong data insights. The Company generates revenues through audience and education programs delivered through virtual motor sports events platform, and Direct to Consumer (DTC) sale of purpose-built racing simulators and esports retail products. StemGen manages racing and gaming operations on a global basis from the corporate headquarters located in Houston, Texas. Visit www.stemgeninc.com for more information.

ABOUT ATHENA RACING

Athena Racing is an award-winning, STEM-education program, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, that provides free training for young girls in middle school and high school who are interested in discovering career paths in engineering, design, robotics, driving and business in the automotive, motorsport and transportation industries. See www.athenaracing.org .

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: Barbara J. Burns BurnsGroup PR barbara@burnsgrouppr.com, +1 770-329-7134