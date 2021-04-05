StemExpress Opens Facility In Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StemExpress is excited to announce that we will be opening our eighth facility with our newest location in Reno, Nevada. The property development will include a state-of-the-art cell collection center as well as a large-scale warehouse that contains a centralized shipping location for the company. The site will also be a new center for excellence training facility as well as include contract research and clinical services. This expansion will enable StemExpress to accelerate the advancement of research, clinical and commercial operations globally. It will also expand clinical applications within the region and support cutting edge treatments to Reno's health care systems. StemExpress has locations in Massachusetts, Maryland, Philadelphia, North Carolina, and three locations in California, San Diego, San Francisco's and Sacramento region. We have a number of expansion plans but have no plans to leave California where the company was founded 11 years ago.

StemExpress actively supports medical research, clinical trials, and commercialization of disease-specific treatment, cell and gene therapies, and precision and regenerative medicine. In 2020, the company brought COVID-19 solutions to numerous states, tribal and territorial governments, health care entities, and schools, including four colleges in California. StemExpress has been successful in growing our business thanks to our local health systems, economic and academic partners in the Greater Sacramento area. We greatly appreciate the consistent support and aggressive economic development of the region, which has nurtured our evolution from the beginning. We look forward to replicating this business model next in Nevada.

The choice to expand to Reno stemmed from Nevada's established reputation as a business-friendly state, offering a multitude of incentives for growing companies. We are continuously humbled by the untapped talent in all of our locations, and we will be looking to hire a full team of scientists, warehouse staff and skilled business professionals as early as June 2021. Hiring for key positions has already begun. We also look forward to working closely with the respected science programs at the University of Nevada, Reno. As we have done in our other locations, we look forward to offering internships to students with outstanding academic potential with the opportunity for full-time employment.

Our number one goal at StemExpress is to advance medical research, clinical and commercial applications and foster scientific innovation. Our decision to open a new facility in Reno will undoubtedly promote substantial growth within our company and the clients we support.

