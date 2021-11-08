STEM Sports® Offers An Alternative To Video Games For Birthday And Holiday Gift-Givers

PHOENIX, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today is #National STEM Day, which promotes fun and engaging ways to teach kids science, technology, engineering, and math, so it's the perfect day for STEM Sports® to kick off the subscription model of its innovative curricula for use at home by kids ages 8-14.

The Phoenix-based education company teaches the science behind sports and is loved by educators across the country. Now, parents and families have their own product to explore with the launch of the STEM Sports® All-Star Kit , a great gift for the holidays and for birthdays and other special occasions, year-round.

"I love STEM. This is so cool!" says 10-year old Hudson Tenuto, grinning ear to ear as he opens the contents of his first STEM Sports® All-Star Kit . And his mom couldn't be happier. "STEM Sports® has come up with something that's truly unique," says Sandey Tenuto. "One of the kits is called a Triple Play bonus box and that's a perfect name to describe how we feel, like we're covering all the bases with a triple play of Hudson learning, staying active, and having fun!"

With the subscription model, STEM Sports® is expanding its mission to teach students STEM principles while encouraging and engaging children in physical activity, now on their own time, and at home with siblings, parents, caregivers, family, and friends.

"Who doesn't want their kid to be excited when they open a gift? The All-Star Kit provides five months of giving, and five months of excitement and learning," says Jeff Golner, the president and CEO of STEM Sports®. "Plus, kids don't need either athletic abilities or special STEM skills to dive in and enjoy their new kit. Baked into each lesson is the discovery of something new - a new sport, scientific fact, or even potential future career paths in STEM. We can't wait to share it with parents and families everywhere."

The subscription offers two purchase options with a new box delivery each month and a hands-on learning experience that's mostly free from screen time or devices. The kit series is available now at a cost of $59.80/month for five consecutive months, or a one-time pre-paid cost of $249, with a nominal shipping fee. Visit STEM Sports® All-Star Kit for more information.

Link to Media Toolkit .

Media contact: Jeff Golner, President and CEO, STEM Sports®O: 602-257-5602 C: 602-725-3471 323222@email4pr.com

About STEM Sports®:STEM Sports® provides standards-aligned, turnkey K-8 supplemental curricula that combine STEM disciplines with sports. We deliver authentic hands-on engagement opportunities to students and youth by using sports like basketball, football, soccer, volleyball, golf, BMX, and others as the strategic vehicles and real-life applications to drive STEM-based learning in classrooms, after-school programs, camps, and at home. As a result, students develop critical thinking, collaboration, creative problem-solving, and leadership skills that can be applied throughout their education and future careers. Just as importantly, movement and mindfulness are vital components of our student-led curricula. Our double-play combination of physical activity and cognitive thinking provides a comprehensive, inquiry-based educational experience and a solution for crucial STEM literacy for students. Aligned with Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), Common Core State Standards (CCSS) and National Standards for K-12 Physical Education, our curricula will cultivate and promote participants' STEM engagement and retention. For more information, please visit www.STEMSports.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stem-sports-offers-an-alternative-to-video-games-for-birthday-and-holiday-gift-givers-301418698.html

SOURCE STEM Sports