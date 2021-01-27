Stem Cell Recruitment Therapy® Registration Awarded By U.S. Patent & Trademark Office For Russell Health

WILLOWBROOK, Ill., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in Willowbrook, Illinois, Russell Health, a national marketer and distributor of specialty medical products and services, has recently been issued company trademark registrations from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Russell Health, Inc., a leading regenerative medicine company, announced today the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued registrations for the company's trademarks - Stem Cell Recruitment Therapy® (Reg. No. 6,109,514) and Stem Cell Recruitment Facial® (Reg. No. 6,218,705), signifying that the company has met the stringent United States standards for exclusively applying its trademarks to the company's products.

Media Approved Quote: "Being a leader in regenerative medicine, we have made it a priority to invest in our Intellectual Property and trademarks across our company. We are excited at the Patent Office's decision to award us with two highly valuable registered trademarks. We are planning to expand our Stem Cell Recruitment Therapy® and Stem Cell Recruitment Facial® brands nationwide." ( Ryan Salvino, CEO)

About Russell Health:Russell Health is a national marketer and distributor of specialty medical products and services. Together with our partners and suppliers, we work to provide innovative life-changing and sustaining products and therapies to patients and healthcare providers around the world. Russell Health and its partners have distributed regenerative therapy products nationwide and achieved profound clinical outcomes in multiple therapeutic areas including cosmetics, wound care, pain management, podiatry, orthopedics, ocular and gynecology. Our knowledge of national markets combined with our strong industry relationships, our location and our relevant industry experience make us highly effective at building sales channels that deliver great results. We pride ourselves in having a high level of integrity and being a trusted partner and advisor to our practitioners, manufacturers and patients. These trademarks exclusively distinguish our fine products and services from those of other products in the industry. Customers can always count on Russell Health for the best quality specialty medical and regenerative products solutions in a variety of specialty areas.

Stem Cell Recruitment® (SCR), Stem Cell Recruitment Therapy® (SCRT), Stem Cell Recruitment Facial® , DermaFlo™, OrthoFactor™ and Vivaderm™ are trademarks of Russell Health, Inc. The treatments described on this marketing are not considered to be standard of care for any condition or disease. SCR, SCRT, SCR Facial and Vivaderm™ attempt to utilize acellular, minimally manipulated tissue allografts and are comprised of tissue allograft components intended for homologous use to supplement tissue. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Results may vary.

