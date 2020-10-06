Stellar Health, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Announce Partnership For Value-Based Care Expansion In New England

NEW YORK and WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Health ("Stellar"), a rapidly growing value-based healthcare technology company headquartered in New York City, announced today that it will be expanding its network by partnering with Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. The partnership will bring Stellar Health's value-based care ("VBC") platform to New England.

"At Harvard Pilgrim, we are empowering our network to succeed under value-based care models. The partnership with Stellar Health will help us align with our providers while improving the quality of care to our members," said William Graham, Senior Vice President, Medicare Business for Harvard Pilgrim. "The Stellar Health platform supports primary care practices in delivering better care at a lower cost and rewards them for improvement in real time."

Stellar's easy-to-use platform encourages VBC by pushing meaningful, actionable insights right to the end users such as, providers, practice managers, registered nurses, and medical assistants. By tracking quality data and actions, Stellar helps primary care providers achieve value-based goals for their patients and rewards them with real-time incentives.

"We are extremely proud to collaborate with Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. They recognize the importance of quality and value-based care for improving patient health outcomes and we're thrilled to have them use our platform to further engage their providers in VBC," said Michael Meng, Co-Founder and CEO of Stellar Health. "In New England, we have already seen many provider groups engage us on driving value and welcome many more to reach out if this is of interest."

Harvard Pilgrim will support Stellar's point-of-care platform with a select number of providers in New England to focus on improving quality of care, lowering costs, and driving better patient health outcomes across Harvard Pilgrim's Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. One of these provider groups, Mid-State Health Center ("Mid-State"), will be leveraging Stellar Health's technology and services to continue to expand their ability to deliver high-quality, patient-centered primary care in New Hampshire.

"At Mid-State, we are on a mission to provide access to high-quality primary care to the communities we serve," explained Robert MacLeod, CEO of Mid-State Health Center. "The partnership with Stellar Health and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care allows our providers to have the resources they need at the point of care to deliver the highest quality of care to our patients so they can lead healthier lives."

Core Physicians ("Core"), another major provider of primary care services in New Hampshire will also be using the Stellar platform to help improve the health of individuals and families they serve.

Debra Cresta, President of Core Physicians shares, "Core Physicians values its partnership and relationship with Harvard Pilgrim and this extension/broadening of the partnership to include Stellar Health is exciting. Core Physicians has been on a journey of improving quality and value for the populations we serve for several years, and this new partnership strengthens our resolve to continue to move away from fee-for-service to a reformed payment model."

"At Core Physicians our goal is to provide the right care for the patient, at the right time and place. We are committed to providing high-quality, high-value care at Core Physicians," further states Dr. Melanie Lanier, Chief Medical Officer of Core Physicians. "The opportunity to enhance our ability to demonstrate this value through our partnership with Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Stellar Health is welcomed and will invariably benefit Harvard Pilgrim, Core, and most importantly our patients as we all strive to migrate to a system that awards quality over quantity."

Stellar works closely with their valued partners to build new relationships with providers that could benefit from the platform. This partnership underscores a commitment by Harvard Pilgrim to deliver innovative and easy-to-use value-based resources.

About Stellar Health: Stellar Health ("Stellar") is a point-of-care, cloud-based platform that activates primary care providers to achieve value-based care ("VBC") goals that improve patient outcomes, such as improving quality scores and optimizing the patient care journey through transitions of care and high-value referrals. The Stellar platform helps primary care providers continually engage with their patients by providing them real-time information and tangible action-based incentives for improving quality of care. Stellar's mission is to enable all providers to engage and succeed in VBC by bridging the incentive gap between providers and payors. If you would like more information, please contact Stellar Health at hello@stellar.health or visit their website at www.stellar.health.

About Harvard Pilgrim Health Care: Harvard Pilgrim Health Care (" Harvard Pilgrim") and its family of companies provide health benefit plans, programs, and services to more than 3 million customers in New England and beyond. A leading not-for-profit health services company, we guide our members - and the communities we serve - to better health. Founded by doctors over 50 years ago, we're building on our legacy. In partnership with our network of more than 70,000 doctors and 182 hospitals, we're improving health outcomes and lowering costs through clinical quality and innovative care management. Our commitment to the communities we serve is driven by the passion of the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation. Through its work, low- and moderate-income families are gaining greater access to fresh, affordable food—a cornerstone to better health and well-being. To learn more about Harvard Pilgrim, visit www.harvardpilgrim.org.

About Mid-State Health Center: Mid-State Health Center delivers primary care and supportive services at both its Bristol and Plymouth offices, offering medical services, dental services, behavioral health counseling, recovery services, and care management for the entire family. The mission of Mid-State Health Center is to provide sound primary health care to the community accessible to all regardless of the ability to pay. To learn more about Mid-State Health Center, visit midstatehealth.org.

About Core Physicians: Core Physicians, an affiliate of Exeter Hospital, is a community based multi-specialty group practice with more than 50 primary care providers and 60 specialists throughout the Seacoast. Core Physicians' mission is to improve the health of individuals and families in the communities it serves. For more information about Core Physicians, visit corephysicians.org or call 603-580-6668.

