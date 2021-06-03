Stellantis Kicks Off Detroit's Greenest Initiative, $1 Million Community Initiative To Boost City's East Side

DETROIT, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a comprehensive three-year, $1 million effort to support eastside neighborhoods around the Detroit Assembly Complex, Stellantis today launched Detroit's Greenest Initiative, the company's plan to make...

DETROIT, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a comprehensive three-year, $1 million effort to support eastside neighborhoods around the Detroit Assembly Complex, Stellantis today launched Detroit's Greenest Initiative, the company's plan to make Detroit's east side the most environmentally friendly neighborhood.

Biodiversity and environmental upgrades coming to neighborhood stormwater park

Community pavilion installation scheduled for fall 2021

State-of-the art air monitoring station, completed in late 2020, is providing local air quality data to the state of Michigan

Detroit's Greenest Initiative was announced during the groundbreaking for a new neighborhood education pavilion, located at the stormwater park on the corner of Kercheval Avenue and Beniteau Street. Construction of the pavilion, which will be the first of its kind in Detroit, is expected to begin in fall 2021. In addition to the pavilion, Stellantis plans to install environmental educational signage, bike racks, a bat house, beehives, pollinator garden and rain garden, as well as work with local educators to develop an environmental-focused curriculum.

"At Stellantis, we're listening to our neighbors and working with them to improve the quality of life for people who live and work here," said Ron Stallworth, external affairs lead for Wayne County, Stellantis - North America. "The projects we're announcing today are just the initial phase of our commitment to make this Detroit's greenest neighborhood."

The initiative was shaped by community input from more than 75 meetings with neighborhood organizations, local residents, area businesses and community leaders.

"These are the kinds of projects that make our neighborhoods better, greener places to live," said Rep. Joe Tate, Michigan House of Representatives. "We put in a lot of time working with Stellantis on the ideas that would be best for our community, and we are happy to see these projects starting."

In addition to the community pavilion and stormwater park, the key projects of the Stellantis Detroit's Greenest Initiative include:

Installation of a state-of-the-art, ambient air quality monitoring station on the north end of Mack Assembly Plant, giving local residents access to accurate and reliable data about local air quality - completed in 2020

Contribution of $285,000 to the Chandler Park Conservancy education plaza development - completed in 2020

Upgraded park landscaping to beautify the area, including native trees, a walking path and benches for sitting - completed in 2020

Planting of 1,100 trees on Stellantis' property and within the immediate neighborhood to help revive the tree canopy together with The Greening of Detroit; 800 trees in the ground now

Future projects will include providing local residents with rain barrels and information about the benefits of capturing and reusing rainwater with mirainbarrel, wildlife and habitat conservation efforts with the Wildlife Habitat Council, and vacant lot restoration and beautification with the city of Detroit. The company will also work with the Detroit Department of Transportation to install solar-powered bus stops near the Detroit Assembly Complex to provide residents with well-lit shelters and mobile device charging stations.

"Collaboration is at the heart of Detroit's Greenest Initiative and can serve as a model for corporate stewardship," said Margaret O'Gorman, president, Wildlife Habitat Council. "WHC has worked with Stellantis and its partners for many years and we have seen the positive impacts these community-first initiatives can achieve."

In addition to a comprehensive environmental approach in local neighborhoods and manufacturing facilities, the Stellantis commitment to address community needs extends to blight demolition projects, home improvement grants for local homeowners, numerous funding commitments to support summer youth employment, Detroit Promise scholarships, an Advanced Manufacturing Career Academy (launched last fall at Southeastern High School) for local students and residents, and other education and economic development investments on Detroit's east side and throughout the region.

More information about Stellantis community benefits can be found at Stellantis4Detroit.com.

StellantisStellantis (STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.

Follow company news and video on:Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.comMedia website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.comCompany website: www.stellantis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/StellantisFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNAInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisnaTwitter: @StellantisNAYouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellantis-kicks-off-detroits-greenest-initiative-1-million-community-initiative-to-boost-citys-east-side-301305421.html

SOURCE Stellantis