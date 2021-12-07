Stellantis, Foxconn Partner to Design and Sell New Flexible Semiconductors for Automotive Industry Enables use of cutting-edge semiconductor technology across Stellantis' all-new STLA Brain architecture Adoption and installation of products into...

Stellantis, Foxconn Partner to Design and Sell New Flexible Semiconductors for Automotive Industry

Enables use of cutting-edge semiconductor technology across Stellantis' all-new STLA Brain architecture

Adoption and installation of products into Stellantis vehicles targeted by 2024

Partnership will help drive stability in Stellantis' global semiconductor supply chain

AMSTERDAM, December 7, 2021 - Stellantis N . V . (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) ("Stellantis") and Hon Hai Technology Group, ("Foxconn") (TWSE: 2317) today announced the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding to create a partnership with the intent to design a family of purpose-built semiconductors to support Stellantis and third-party customers.

"Our software-defined transformation will be powered by great partners across industries and expertise," said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. "With Foxconn, we aim to create four new families of chips that will cover over 80% of our semiconductor needs, helping to significantly modernize our components, reduce complexity, and simplify the supply chain. This will also boost our ability to innovate faster and build products and services at a rapid pace."

This partnership was announced as part of the Stellantis Software Day 2021 event where the Company unveiled STLA Brain, the new electrical/electronic and software architecture launching in 2024 across Stellantis' four battery electric vehicle-centric platforms - STLA Small, Medium, Large and Frame. STLA Brain is fully OTA capable, making it highly flexible and efficient.

"As a leading global technology company, Foxconn has the depth of experience in manufacturing semiconductors and software - two key components in the production of electric vehicles. We look forward to sharing this expertise with Stellantis and together tackle the long-term supply chain shortages, as we continue with the expansion into the electric vehicle market," said Young Liu, Chairman & CEO of Foxconn Technology Group.

The collaboration will support Stellantis' initiatives to reduce semiconductor complexity, design an all-new family of purpose-built semiconductors to support Stellantis vehicles, and provide capabilities and flexibility in this area of growing importance as vehicles become increasingly software-defined.

The partnership will leverage Foxconn's domain know-how, development capabilities, and supply chain in the semiconductor industry, as well as Stellantis' expansive automotive expertise and significant scale as a lead customer for the enterprise.

Foxconn has a long-running history of developing semiconductors and applications within consumer electronics, which will expand to the automotive space with the guidance and demand of a world-class mobility partner. These same semiconductors will be utilized within the Foxconn EV ecosystem as Foxconn continues to extend its capabilities in electric vehicle manufacturing.

Today's announcement marks the second collaboration between Stellantis and Foxconn. In May, the companies announced the Mobile Drive joint venture aimed at developing smart cockpit solutions enabled by advanced consumer electronics, HMI interfaces and services that will exceed customer expectations.

About Hon H aiEstablished in Taiwan in 1974, Hon Hai Technology Group, ("Foxconn") (TWSE: 2317) is the world's largest electronics manufacturer. Foxconn is also the leading technological solution provider and it continuously leverages its expertise in software and hardware to integrate its unique manufacturing systems with emerging technologies. To learn more, visit www.honhai.com.

About StellantisStellantis is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision: to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the marques with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates.

