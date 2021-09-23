Stellantis Brings Multiple Exhibits And Family Fun To The Texas Auto Show At The 2021 State Fair Of Texas

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -

Ram Truck brand debuts three new models and offers the ultimate in-truck adventure experience at the Ram 1500 TRX thrill ride

Jeep® brand showcases several new additions to its award-winning lineup, including the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail and new 2022 Jeep Compass

2022 Wagoneer returns as a premium extension of the Jeep brand while continuing its legacy as the original premium SUV

Alfa Romeo to showcase the Stelvio and Giulia, both featuring best-in-class performance and seductive Italian style now coupled with premium interior enhancements

Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid minivans offer unprecedented functionality and style for buyers

Dodge shakes things up with the Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker

FIAT brand display features the fun-to-drive Fiat 124 Spider

Indoor and outdoor displays will feature a number of fun experiences for fairgoers

Stellantis will roll into the Texas Auto Show at the 2021 State Fair of Texas this week, beginning Sept. 24, with a variety of displays and interactive experiences featuring Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep® and Ram brand vehicles.

"We are proud to share that this is our 85th year to display vehicles at the State Fair of Texas. We are bringing an impressive lineup of trucks, cars and SUVs and fair attendees will thoroughly enjoy our displays and interactives," said Steve Yandura, Director of the Southwest Business Center - Stellantis. "We are especially pleased to bring the 2022 Wagoneer and the newest SUVs from the Jeep family, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and new 2022 Jeep Compass."

Ram Truck Brand Ram will debut three new models and will offer Ram 1500 TRX thrill rides at the State Fair of Texas. Each new model will offer truck buyers an even wider selection of exterior and interior appointments and content. The Ram TRX interactive thrill ride experience is the ultimate in-truck adventure and demonstrates the power and capabilities of the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced truck in the world. Ram TRX features 702 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque with the proven and reliable high-performance 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI® V-8 engine. Fairgoers will be able to experience the apex predator of the truck world firsthand with professional drivers navigating attendees through an interactive course. The Ram Truck display at the State Fair of Texas features a full lineup of Ram trucks that proudly includes the reigning "Truck of Texas" and "Luxury Pickup Truck of Texas" Ram 1500, as well as the "Heavy Duty Pickup Truck of Texas" Ram 2500/2500 Heavy Duty. Ram TRX, the latest in a line of three consecutive MotorTrend "Truck of the Year" award winners (2019 Ram 1500, 2020 Ram Heavy Duty and 2021 Ram 1500 TRX), will also be on display.

Jeep BrandThe Jeep brand returns to the show with the newest members of the Jeep family, including the all-new 2021 Grand Cherokee L and the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. The Jeep Grand Cherokee expands into three-row form for the first time as the Grand Cherokee L, breaking new ground in exceptional performance, comfort and functionality while continuing its legacy as the most awarded and celebrated SUV ever, with legendary 4x4 capability, improved on-road refinement, and premium styling and craftsmanship inside and out. The state-of-the-art Jeep Grand Cherokee L features more than 110 advanced safety and security features, including advanced driver-assist systems, 360-degree surround view and night vision cameras, plus next-generation technologies, including 10-inch digital screens, Uconnect 5 with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, windshield Head-up Display, digital rearview mirror, rear-seat monitoring camera and a premium 19-speaker McIntosh audio system.

The iconic Jeep Wrangler, the reigning "Off-Road SUV of Texas" as awarded by Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA), is the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world, delivering unmatched off-road capability, and produced with 80 years of 4x4 engineering experience. Using a body-on-frame design, front and rear five-link suspension system, solid axles and electronic lockers, the Wrangler lineup at the State Fair of Texas will include the 375-horsepower 4xe plug-in hybrid that offers 49 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) and 21 miles of all-electric range for daily commutes while providing nearly silent, zero-emission, open-air freedom without range anxiety. The Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail pays homage to the largest truck market in the country with enhanced off-road features and unique Texas Trail hood and tailgate decals that include the year 1836, a nod to the Texas Declaration of Independence. The new 2022 Jeep Compass will also be on display. Redesigned from the inside out, Compass delivers Jeep 4x4 off-road capability, premium on-road manners, authentic styling, an all-new modern interior, plus the most safety and advanced technology features in its class.

Wagoneer Texas is a huge market for large SUVs and Wagoneer returns as a premium extension of the Jeep brand while continuing its legacy as the original premium SUV. Building on a rich heritage of premium American craftsmanship while offering a new level of comfort, legendary 4x4 capability and customer service, Wagoneer forges a new path - one that defines the new standard of sophistication, authenticity and modern mobility.

Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer offer the pinnacle of premium SUV interiors, with elegant American style, meticulously crafted finishes and modern-day appointments, including available genuine handcrafted Satin American Walnut wood trim, Palermo leather-trimmed seating with quilting and leather-wrapped instrument panel, consoles and door panels with accent stitching. The interiors of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are designed to support active customers' lifestyles, with best-in-class overall passenger volume, total volume, third-row headroom and second- and third-row legroom, as well as the most cargo volume behind the third row.

The 2022 Wagoneer uses the proven 5.7-liter 392-horsepower V-8 engine fitted with the next-generation 48-volt eTorque hybrid as standard equipment. The 2022 Grand Wagoneer is powered by the potent and smooth 6.4-liter 471-horsepower V-8 engine. Both engines deliver premium performance and drivability and, when equipped properly, best-in-class towing capabilities of up to 10,000 lbs. The technologically advanced Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer offer next-generation innovations, including the advanced Uconnect 5 system, digital rearview mirror, exclusive Rear Seat Monitoring Camera, Head-up Display, frameless digital cluster, premium McIntosh audio system, 10.25-inch front passenger interactive display, Fire TV for Auto and up to 75 inches of total digital screen area.

Alfa Romeo BrandThe Alfa Romeo Giulia midsize sedan and Stelvio SUV embody Alfa Romeo's "la meccanica delle emozioni" (the mechanics of emotion) spirit, delivering race-inspired performance with seductive Italian style, advanced technologies and available all-wheel-drive (AWD) systems. Both the Giulia and Stelvio set the benchmark for performance in their respective segments by providing an exhilarating driving experience. Both models include new standard equipment, such as dual-pane sunroof and navigation on Ti and Ti Sport trims, and a limited-slip differential and dark exhaust on Ti Sport.

Chrysler BrandAs a five-time consecutive winner of the "Family Car of Texas," as awarded by TAWA, the Chrysler Pacifica and the Pacifica Hybrid reinvent the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. The Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the all-new Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system, and a full array of comfort, convenience and driver assistance technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica is a no-compromises minivan ideally suited for today's families. The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the segment's first and only plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, offering more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, an electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles.

Dodge BrandThe Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody offers a combination of unique heritage appointments and improved performance with wider wheels and tires. It comes with the legendary cold-air grabbing Shaker, which extends from the engine compartment, directing cooler air back into the 392 HEMI V-8 engine. The Dodge display also will feature the 2021 Dodge Charger, recent winner of the "Performance Sedan of Texas," as well as the Durango, the reigning "SUV of Texas" as awarded by TAWA.

FIAT BrandThe Fiat display will include the Fiat 124 Spider, delivering the ultimate Italian roadster experience with driving excitement, technology and safety combined with iconic design. The 124 Spider is available in three trim levels: Classica, Lusso or, for performance enthusiasts, Abarth.

Free Interactive Experiences for State Fair AttendeesThe Stellantis indoor and outdoor displays will feature a number of fun experiences for fairgoers with Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep and Ram vehicles.

Ram Truck Zone - In addition to the Ram TRX thrill ride, the Ram display will include the ever-popular mechanical bull ride. For the guests who dare ride it, the experience makes a great photo to show friends and family your skills and bravery. The Raminator Monster Truck also will be on display for fun photo opportunities

$75,000 Sweepstakes - At the Ram TRX thrill ride, registered attendees will be entered into the 2021 Sweepstakes for a chance to win $75,000 toward a vehicle from the Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram Truck or FIAT brands. A winner will be drawn in early 2022. All participants will also receive a Ram-branded gift while supplies last

Sweepstakes - At the Ram TRX thrill ride, registered attendees will be entered into the 2021 Sweepstakes for a chance to win toward a vehicle from the Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram Truck or FIAT brands. A winner will be drawn in early 2022. All participants will also receive a Ram-branded gift while supplies last Texas -sized Claw Game - Modeled after the iconic arcade game, this giant-sized, plum-colored "claw game" is free for Texas State Fair attendees, courtesy of Ally Financial, a leading digital financial services provider. Unlike the conventional, and sometimes disappointing, arcade version, all players will walk away with a prize from Ally's giant claw game. Players also get the chance to win bigger prizes, such as $50 gift cards or Bluetooth speakers

Texas Auto Show at the State Fair of TexasThe Texas Auto Show has been part of the State Fair of Texas since 1913. Throughout its history, the Texas Auto Show has been a key attraction at the annual 24-day event each fall in Dallas. Admission to the Texas Auto Show is included with every ticket to the fair. The 2021 exposition runs Sept. 25 through Oct. 17 in Fair Park, Texas. Visit texasautoshow.bigtex.com for more information.

SOURCE Stellantis