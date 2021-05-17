Stellantis Brings Multiple Exhibits And Driving Experiences To The 2021 Houston Auto Show

HOUSTON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Alfa Romeo to showcase the 2021 model-year Stelvio and Giulia, both featuring best-in-class performance and seductive Italian style now coupled with premium interior enhancements

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan offers unprecedented functionality and style for buyers

Dodge brand display showcases full lineup of muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance, including the Challenger, Charger and Durango

FIAT brand display features the fun-to-drive, small crossover 2021 Fiat 500X

Jeep® brand showcases three new additions to its award-winning lineup, including the all-new 2021 Grand Cherokee L, Wrangler 4xe, Wrangler Rubicon 392 and Gladiator Texas Trail edition

Ram Truck display showcases the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, the apex predator of the truck world

Wagoneer returns as a premium extension of the Jeep brand while continuing its legacy as the original premium SUV

Stellantis rolls into the Houston Auto Show on May 19 with a variety of displays and interactive experiences, featuring Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, FIAT, Jeep®, Ram and Wagoneer brand vehicles.

Alfa Romeo Brand

The 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia midsize sedan and Stelvio SUV embody Alfa Romeo's "la meccanica delle emozioni" (the mechanics of emotion) spirit, delivering race-inspired performance with seductive Italian style, advanced technologies and available all-wheel-drive (AWD) systems. Both the Giulia and Stelvio set the benchmark for performance in their respective segments by providing an exhilarating driving experience. For 2021, both models include new standard equipment, such as dual-pane sunroof and navigation on Ti and Ti Sport trims, and a limited-slip differential and dark exhaust on Ti Sport.

Chrysler Brand

The reigning winner of the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) "Family Car of Texas," the Chrysler Pacifica and the Pacifica Hybrid reinvent the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. The Chrysler brand will showcase the Pacifica Hybrid, which is the segment's first and only plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, offering more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, an electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles.

Dodge//SRT Brand

2021 marks the year that Dodge is distilled into a pure performance brand with the Challenger, Charger and Durango. The 2021 Dodge Durango is the Charger of the three-row SUV segment and raises the bar this year with updated exterior styling, a new interior with a Challenger-inspired cockpit and more performance than ever with six distinct models - SXT, GT, Citadel, R/T, SRT 392 and the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat - the most powerful SUV ever. The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is the reigning SUV of Texas, as well as Full-size SUV of Texas as awarded by TAWA, marking the sixth time the Durango has won the Full-size SUV category in the past eight years.

The 2021 Dodge Charger remains unrivaled when it comes to sheer power, with the new 797-horsepower SRT Hellcat Redeye, available all-weather capability on V-6 models, overall interior roominess, performance options and packages, and unique heritage design cues that Dodge//SRT customers count on in the world's only four-door muscle car. With the industry's most powerful and capable muscle car lineup, the 2021 Dodge Challenger is a true GT car, delivering nine distinct model options from the most powerful and fastest muscle car - the new 807-horsepower SRT Super Stock - to 303-horsepower, V-6 efficiency and class-exclusive AWD capability on SXT and GT models.

FIAT Brand

The Fiat display will include the 2021 Fiat 500X, which delivers the Italian design and engaging driving dynamics synonymous with the FIAT brand. The 500X offers an advanced AWD system standard and a full array of safety, comfort and convenience features. The fun-to-drive compact features a 1.3-liter direct-injection turbocharged four-cylinder engine for improved performance and fuel economy. A standard nine-speed automatic transmission and AWD system contribute to fuel efficiency of 30 miles per gallon (mpg) highway.

Jeep Brand

The Jeep brand returns to the show with several all-new and award-winning vehicles. The Grand Cherokee expands into three-row form for the first time as the Grand Cherokee L, breaking new ground in exceptional performance, comfort and functionality while continuing its legacy as the most awarded and celebrated SUV ever, with legendary 4x4 capability, improved on-road refinement, and premium styling and craftsmanship inside and out.

The iconic Jeep Wrangler, the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world, adds two dynamic models for 2021:

the 375-horsepower 4xe plug-in hybrid that offers 49 MPGe and 21 miles of all-electric range for daily commutes while providing nearly silent, zero-emission, open-air freedom without range anxiety

the 470-horsepower Rubicon 392 that runs 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and marks the return of a V-8 to Wrangler after nearly 40 years.

Bolstering the 2021 Jeep Gladiator lineup, the new Texas Trail model marks the first time Jeep is offering a truck that pays homage to Texas, the largest truck market in the country. The Gladiator Texas Trail features 17-inch Mid-Gloss Black aluminum wheels wrapped in 32-inch mud-terrain tires. The unique Texas Trail hood and tailgate decals include the year 1836 as a nod to the Texas Declaration of Independence. The Sport S-based Gladiator Texas Trail also includes standard side steps, Trailer Tow Group, black hardtop, black leather seats embossed with the Texas Trail graphic, Technology Group with 7-inch radio and Convenience Group.

Camp Jeep

The Jeep brand is returning to the show with Camp Jeep, a unique, interactive, off-road experience for consumers. The 25,000-square-foot exhibit will give auto show attendees a chance to experience the extreme off-road capabilities of Jeep vehicles without leaving the auto show. Camp Jeep will be making its ninth appearance at the Houston Auto Show. Since 2013, more than 89,000 Houston Auto Show attendees have experienced Camp Jeep.

Wagoneer

Wagoneer returns as a premium extension of the Jeep brand while continuing its legacy as the original premium SUV. Building on a rich heritage of premium American craftsmanship while offering a new level of comfort, legendary 4x4 capability and customer service, Wagoneer forges a new path - one that defines the new standard of sophistication, authenticity and modern mobility. Offering a unique and premium customer service experience, Wagoneer delivers warm, capable, innovative and authentic vehicles with premium design cues and technology to a new, distinctive and successful array of customers. Combining these attributes with strong SUV credentials, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer build on the original premium SUV by defining the next generation of an American icon.

Ram Truck Brand

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX takes center stage for the Ram Truck brand. Awarded the reigning Truck of Texas by TAWA, the TRX is the apex predator of the truck world, cementing Ram Truck as North America's off-road truck leader. Designed bolt by bolt to significantly outperform every other truck straight from the factory, the Ram 1500 TRX has been tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme durability. Class-leading, uncompromising performance in the harshest environments is achieved in part through the 702-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® V-8 engine. Stratospheric power delivers a new level of performance: 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds at 108 mph and a top speed of 118 mph. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX has been rigorously tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme capability and durability on its way to being the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced half-ton pickup truck in the world.

Ram Truck Territory

The Ram Truck Territory course returns to the Houston Auto Show. This 30,000-square-foot, unique, truck-focused, interactive ride experience provides an in-truck adventure that demonstrates the power and capabilities of the Ram Truck brand vehicle lineup. Professional drivers navigate attendees through the interactive course in 2021 Ram 1500 Rebel, Limited and Longhorn models. Ram Heavy Duty trucks will include the Ram Power Wagon and Ram 2500 and 3500 Limited models.

Houston Automobile Dealers Association

The Houston Auto Show is produced annually by the Houston Automobile Dealers Association (HADA). Comprised of approximately 185 franchised new car and truck dealers, HADA serves as the local backbone for Houston's automotive industry. The organization is committed to promoting and maintaining a competitive automotive industry in Houston and the communities its members serve by providing legislative representation, community service programs and events that are designed to assist franchised new car and truck dealers. This special edition of the Houston Summer Auto Show, at the NRG Center, is a uniquely curated selection of the latest vehicles from a variety of automotive manufactures. Guests to the event have the opportunity get behind the wheel and experience the newest vehicles, high demand RVs, and luxury boats all under one roof. Learn more at HoustonAutoShow.com.

