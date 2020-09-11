Stella Connect Announces Virtual CX Summit

Stella Connect's CX Summit, LevelUp 2020, will bring together CX professionals from all over the world

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Connect, a disruptive provider of SaaS contact center Quality Assurance and Performance Management solutions, has recently announced its Stella Summit . This Virtual CX summit, titled LevelUp 2020, will bring together CX professionals from all over the world for a day of networking, keynotes, and two "Choose Your Own Adventure" style talk tracks.

LevelUp 2020 has announced keynote speakers from Zappos, as well as spotlights with companies such as Quicken Loans, ESPN, Earnin, and more.

"Throughout the year, we've heard stories from the CX community about teams adapting, evolving, and even growing, despite the ground shaking beneath us. We wanted to do something to recognize this and to celebrate how the best in the business have been able to take their CX strategy to the next level, and how they'll continue to persevere in 2021," said John Ernsberger, Co-founder and SVP of Client Services at Stella Connect.

"In addition to providing members of the CX community with opportunities to learn from some of the best in the business, we also wanted to give them the opportunity to celebrate how much they've accomplished in an unprecedented year. That's why we've taken steps to include unique networking opportunities such as speed networking, a virtual mixology class, and live team trivia," said Kerrie Bond-MacInnes, Events and Community Manager at Stella Connect.

About Stella Connect

Stella Connect, which was recently acquired by Medallia, the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management, focuses on unlocking the potential of millions of frontline people to better serve and connect with their customers. Our solutions serve to inspire and help teams create great customer experiences.

Stella Connect is the first platform that connects QA with customer feedback and coaching, giving CX leaders insight into contact center performance and, ultimately, customer satisfaction.

Brands using Stella Connect include Williams-Sonoma, Walmart, Mercedes-Benz, and hundreds more across industries. Stella Connect is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.stellaconnect.com .

