Stefanini Group Launches Sophie 4.0

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefanini Group, a $1 billion global technology company specializing in digital solutions, with locations in 41 countries across the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia, announced today it is launching a new version of its omni-channel virtual assistant and AI solution, Sophie 4.0.

Equipped with a completely new Knowledge Trainer interface, Sophie 4.0 is even easier and quicker to train than the previous software. The CommonKnowledge feature has been enhanced as well, allowing not only the reuse of rules but of all content, including images, documents and concepts across different instances. Sophie 4.0 also has improvements in the preprocessing engine to read websites more effectively (with Portuguese support added), a new enhanced version of Microsoft Teams integration, improvements in voice recognition over the phone and several improvements in JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) integrations.

"As a company always committed to reinventing itself, we felt it was time to adapt and evolve Sophie's software for an improved user experience," said Stefanini Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Director Fabio Caversan. "Sophie is widely used across our internal team and client portfolio, and we look forward to hearing how Sophie 4.0 can positively support businesses on their digital transformation journey."

Sophie is designed with an original set of artificial intelligence algorithms, replacing script-based human service with automation. Sophie is well trained in voice processing, text interpretation and self-learning initiation. Using its technology to source information, the AI assistant is easy to train and implement into business. Sophie can achieve the same results as other AI technologies, with five percent of the training required by other tech tools. She was also recognized in the "ISG Provider Lens" report, won the "100 most innovative IT" in the digital industry category and earned the "Bank Report" award in 2018 in the self-service category.

For more information about Stefanini Group, please visit www.stefanini.com.

About Stefanini Group

Present in 41 countries, Stefanini Group ( www.stefanini.com) is a Brazilian multinational with over 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

About Stefanini North America

Since 2001, Stefanini has been helping midsize, large and global enterprises increase the efficiency of their IT operations while also helping them leverage information technology to empower their businesses at its North American headquarters in Detroit, Michigan.

