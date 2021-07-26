Steely Dan's 'Northeast Corridor' And Donald Fagen's 'The Nightfly Live' Available September 24
LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steely Dan's Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! and a live version of the acclaimed solo album by Donald Fagen - THE NIGHTFLY LIVE - will both be released through UMe on CD & Digital on September 24, 2021. Both albums will be available on 180g-vinyl on October 1, 2021. The first live Steely Dan album in more than 25 years, Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!, was recorded across tour dates at New York City's Beacon Theatre, The Met Philadelphia, & more, and showcases selections from Steely Dan's extraordinary catalog of slinky grooves, sleek subversive lyrics, and infectious hits. Donald Fagen's The Nightfly Live was performed live by The Steely Dan Band. A full track listing can be found below.
Both albums by the legendary jazz-rock icons are available for pre-order today. Fans who pre-order Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! will instantly receive a digital download of "Reeling In The Years" and those who pre-order The Nightfly Live will instantly receive a digital download of "I.G.Y."
Pre-order Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!, HERE .Pre-order The Nightfly Live, HERE
Steely Dan - Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!
CD/Digital:
- Black Cow
- Kid Charlemagne
- Rikki Don't Lose That Number
- Hey Nineteen
- Any Major Dude Will Tell You
- Glamour Profession
- Things I Miss the Most
- Aja
- Peg
- Bodhisattva
- Reelin' in the Years
- A Man Ain't Supposed to Cry
2LP:LP 1, Side A:
- Black Cow
- Kid Charlemagne
- Rikki Don't Lose That Number
LP 1, Side B:
4. Hey Nineteen 5. Any Major Dude Will Tell You 6. Glamour Profession
LP 2, Side A:
- Things I Miss the Most
- Aja
- Peg
LP 2, Side B:
4. Bodhisattva 5. Reelin' in the Years 6. A Man Ain't Supposed to Cry
Donald Fagen - The Nightfly Live
CD/Digital:
- I.G.Y
- Green Flower Street
- Ruby Baby
- Maxine
- New Frontier
- The Nightfly
- The Goodbye Look
- Walk Between the Raindrops
1LP
Side A:
- I.G.Y
- Green Flower Street
- Ruby Baby
- Maxine
Side B:
5. New Frontier 6. The Nightfly 7. The Goodbye Look 8. Walk Between the Raindrops
STEELY DAN helped define the soundtrack of the '70s with hits such as "Reeling in the Years", "Rikki Don't Lose That Number," "Peg," "Deacon Blues," "Babylon Sisters," and "Hey Nineteen," culled from their seven platinum albums issued between 1972 and 1980 (including 1977's groundbreaking Aja). Both their sound and their notoriety survived the '80s despite Becker and Fagen's only occasional surfacing for a solo project. They reunited as Steely Dan in the early '90s, touring successfully throughout the decade and releasing a live album in 1995 ( Alive In America). In 2000 they released their multi-GRAMMY ® winner, Two Against Nature, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.
For more information, visit www.steelydan.com and www.donaldfagen.com.
