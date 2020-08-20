Steelworkers Intend To Strike NLMK Over Unfair Labor Practices

FARRELL, Pa., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that Local 1016-3 has given NLMK management a 48-hour notice of the union's intent to strike over unfair labor practices.

The USW and NLMK have been negotiating for months over a labor agreement that will cover more than 400 union members at the Farrell plant, as the company has persistently tried to force the workforce into an undesirable high deductible healthcare plan that they do not trust and have historically rejected.

USW District 10 Director Robert "Bobby Mac" McAuliffe said that the union is committed to the fight to hold NLMK management accountable.

"We've stood together to survive during hard times in the past and know that we can accomplish great things through solidarity and collective action," McAuliffe said. "NLMK needs stop breaking the law and negotiate in good faith with workers for a fair contract."

The USW has filed unfair labor practice charges against NLMK with Region 6 of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) based on the company's failure to provide information necessary to bargain on an informed basis, management's refusal to process grievances and for unilaterally changing benefits to exclude the family of a deceased employee, effective immediately upon their death.

