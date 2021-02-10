SteelSky Ventures Wins Investment From Motley Fool Ventures

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelSky Ventures, a women's health tech fund, announced today that it has received investment from Motley Fool Ventures.

SteelSky Ventures invests in companies that improve access, care, and outcomes in women's healthcare. The company's innovative approach allows the team to invest across the spectrum of women's health indications and in technology infrastructure that supports new and innovative care delivery models.

"The Motley Fool's purpose is to make the world smarter, happier, and richer. We believe that SteelSky Ventures will be a great partner aligned with that mission and vision to improve the world while creating strong returns for investors," Ollen Douglass, Managing Director of Motley Fool Ventures, said. "We studied the team's experiences and investing performance prior to their new fund, their commitment to diversity, the underpinnings of their investment thesis, deal sourcing strategy, geographic focus, and key differentiating factors. We found their women's health thesis differentiated and compelling, and we are excited to partner with the SteelSky team."

SteelSky has a diverse portfolio of companies ranging from Twentyeight Health, a telehealth platform that provides affordable and accessible reproductive health products with a focus on serving Medicaid and underinsured communities, to Zipline, a drone delivery service for prescription medicines and medical supplies, to Lark Health, the leading digital platform for chronic care management. SteelSky's portfolio also includes 23andMe, a personal genomics company that leverages a diverse set of DNA to advance personalized and culturally inclusive medical research and treatments, and Origin, a digital-first physical therapy program targeting the unique needs of women from motherhood to menopause.

"We believe we are investing in companies that not only improve the state of women's health but are also architecting the future of healthcare, where we will access, interact with, and consume medical treatment in new and more convenient ways. We are excited to partner with Motley Fool Ventures to help us introduce these companies to the world," said Maria Velissaris, Founding Partner of SteelSky Ventures.

SteelSky Ventures is an innovative venture capital fund investing in the future of women's healthcare. The firm invests across the spectrum of women's health focusing on scalable, high-growth companies innovating in digital health, telemedicine, remote monitoring, consumer health and next-generation care delivery platforms. For more information on SteelSky Ventures, visit https://steelskyventures.com.

Based in Alexandria, Virginia, Motley Fool Ventures brings The Motley Fool's investing principles and member community to venture capital. Launched in 2018, Motley Fool Ventures is a $150 million venture fund that invests in early-stage companies leveraging technology to create a clear competitive advantage in their industry. Its dedicated team, investor community, and robust network aim to provide value to entrepreneurs beyond just capital. Learn more about the MFV Partners program at http://mot.ly/mfvpartners.

