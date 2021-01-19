Steel Partners Holdings Releases Letter From Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein On Passing Of Tommy Lasorda

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) - Get Report ("Steel Partners" or the "Company") today released a letter from Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein on the passing of long-time Steel Sports Advisory Board Member, Tommy Lasorda.

Tommy Lasorda had served on the Steel Sports Advisory Board since its inception. Tommy was a key figure in creating Steel Sports to help kids thrive, build character, teach life lessons, and inspire self-confidence. He was generous with his wisdom, and he always made time to talk to the kids to offer encouragement and help them believe in themselves.

The letter can be accessed at: www.steelpartners.com/featured

About Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses and has significant interests in various companies, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports.

