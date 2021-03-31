STChealth And The Immunization Ambassadors Launch #CancelCovid Campaign To Encourage COVID Vaccinations

STChealth's Immunization Ambassador group for vaccine advocacy and education is more important than ever when it comes to the new COVID-19 vaccine. The faster the majority of the population gets fully vaccinated, the faster everyone can get back to doing all the things they love; and the Immunization Ambassadors are looking to incentivize those who share their vaccination story.

PHOENIX, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- How can you get involved?

Starting April 1 , participate in the monthly #CancelCovid giveaways. Anyone who signs up to become an Immunization Ambassador and shows proof of their COVID immunization will be entered to win a $100 gift card! Just tag Immunization Ambassadors (@immunizationambassadors on I nstagram, @whyivax on T witter) when you post a picture of yourself receiving the vaccine on social media and use #CancelCovid and #WhyIVax to help spread the message!

Use the brand new #CancelCovid Facebook frame to support the movement - just edit your profile picture, click "Add Frame", search for "Cancel Covid" and use the first frame that appears.

"We understand that people have concerns about the vaccines (read this Q&A with experts for more information about how to combat vaccine hesitancy), but it is our collective responsibility to support Public Health in the rollout and administration of the COVID vaccine." said Co-Founder of the Immunization Ambassador group, Michelle Bonjour.

According to STChealth Epidemiologist Dr. Kyle Freese, COVID-19 vaccines are the strongest Public Health intervention tool we have at our disposal. Want to feel safe eating at your favorite restaurant with friends and family? Want to work up a sweat at the gym or your favorite exercise studio? Or maybe you just want to be free of the stress and anxiety that comes with living through a worldwide pandemic. COVID vaccines are the FASTEST and EASIEST path forward.

Join the movement and encourage friends/family/neighbors/co-workers to #CancelCovid by getting a vaccine.

About STChealth

As key members of the immunization ecosystem, STChealth has spent 32 years developing public health immunization systems used across the U.S. and internationally. And now, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, STChealth is being called to action to enable consumer-facing digital test results and immunity status, increase data exchange connections to prepare for vaccine distribution and administration, arm our pharmacy network with the tools for lab reporting and case management, and assist providers, employers, pharmacies and Public Health with analytics to support decision making. STChealth's National Immunization Data Exchange Network processes over 1 million immunization events daily, delivering valuable decision support and ultimately resulting in closing immunization gaps in care.

