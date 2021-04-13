StayNTouch Appoints Prabol Bhandari As CTO To Accelerate Innovation Of Guest-Centric Cloud PMS

BETHESDA, Md., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StayNTouch, a leader in cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and guest-centric technology, today announced the appointment of Prabol Bhandari as Chief Technology Officer.

Mr. Bhandari comes to StayNTouch with over a decade of experience in cloud technology and data analytics, including as the Strategy Lead for Cloud Consumption at Dell/EMS, and as a Director at Anglepoint focusing on product development and business intelligence. As the Chief Technology Officer at StayNTouch, Mr. Bhandari will be responsible for growing StayNTouch's product and engineering teams, driving forward technological innovation and architectural simplicity, and accelerating the development of the company's intuitive, secure, and highly efficient guest-centric PMS.

"I am happy to have Prabol join us to lead StayNTouch's Technology," said Tom Underwood, CEO of StayNTouch, "Prabol will lead an experienced and talented Product team headed by Nicki Dehler, a group of solutions-focused innovators, and an agile and highly skilled team of developers. Prabol's ability to understand customer needs and market dynamics will allow him to vision our technology to meet the challenges of our industry, with simplicity, maximum efficiency, and security at the core of our product development."

"I'm excited to join StayNTouch and lead such a talented product and engineering team," replied Mr. Bhandari. He continued, "I look forward to helping the company deliver on its core mission of providing hotels with the most efficient, intuitive, and easy-to-deploy PMS technology on the market. We'll continue to innovate in ways that empower hoteliers to deliver more satisfaction to their guests."

About StayNTouch

StayNTouch provides a native cloud and easy-to-use hotel property management system (PMS) that enables hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, StayNTouch is a trusted partner to many forward-thinking hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, First Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels.

