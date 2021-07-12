Stay Organized And Ease Back To School Post-Pandemic Stress With Innovative Solutions From Spectrum®

STREETSBORO, Ohio, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Going back to school—especially following a pandemic—is stressful for teachers, students and parents alike. Spectrum® Diversified Designs, LLC, a leader in housewares and creator of innovative storage and organization solutions for all rooms of the home, is here to help make this transition back to the classroom as smooth as possible with innovative solutions to help everyone thrive.

"At Spectrum we believe that being organized is a beautiful thing and we want everyone to start the school year off on the right foot," says Tom Tylicki, Spectrum Diversified director, category management. "It's all about having supplies on hand that keep items tidy and make cleaning easier. Spectrum offers various products to help get prepared, stay organized and clean all while remaining stylish with our HEXA ™ In-Drawer Organizers and Decorative Disinfecting Wipes Containers."

Wipe Up While Dressing Up Your SpaceWith the recent pandemic, there is a heightened demand for disinfecting wipes and the need to keep high-traffic areas of the classroom, office and home clean. New Spectrum ® Decorative Disinfecting Wipes Containers allow you to dress up your space while keeping wipes in their place. An essential in today's classrooms and homes to keep all surfaces clean and germ-free, the stainless-steel wipe containers are available in four timeless colors—White, Black, Bronze and Satin Nickel—to blend in with any décor. Other features include:

A design to hold small and large count wipe containers, from 35-80 count sizes

A push-button lid allows simple one-handed access to fresh wipes

A non-slip ring prevents the container from tipping

Airtight seal ensures the wipes remain moist and increases their longevity

Easy reloading system - simply remove the lid and feed the new wipes through the dispenser lid

In-Style, In-Place: In-Drawer Organizers And while it's not on the school supply list, in-drawer organizers are one product you don't want to be without. Not only do they increase functionality of a space and keep things neat and tidy, but provide numerous back-to-school applications. From storing pens, pencils and markers to post-it notes, scissors, calculators and more…teachers can keep their desk drawer tidy, students can keep their art supplies organized and parents can tackle that pesky junk drawer at home. It's a win-win for all!

The HEXA In-Drawer Organizers feature the unique hexagonal, six-sided honeycomb open base and modular designs offering endless storage solutions. Available in a variety of sizes to configure to any size drawer, each organizer has rubber feet to minimize shifting within the drawer. And cleaning is a breeze: simply "lift and sift" to allow dirt and debris to fall through - that's it. They are available in Clear Frost and Stone Gray finishes.

Don't let going back to school be overwhelming. With proper organization and the right products, such as HEXA ™ In-Drawer Organizers and Decorative Disinfecting Wipes Containers, you can start the new school year off right.

Spectrum storage and organization products are designed to help Live Life Organized ™. In addition to In-Drawer Organizers, the HEXA line also includes Silverware Trays and In-Fridge Organizers. Currently HEXA products are available for $3.99 - $24.99 at At Home stores and online through Amazon. Decorative Disinfecting Wipes Containers are available for $27.99 online through Amazon. For more information, please visit SpectrumDiversified.com.

