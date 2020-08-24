Stay Home Orders Prompt Surge Of Interest In SunnyBay's Heating Pad

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As many brick and mortar businesses struggle during the pandemic, SunnyBay is working around the clock to satisfy customer demand. This Washington-based manufacturer and retailer of high-quality pain relief products saw an uptick in demand from existing and new customers interested in their microwavable heat wraps and heat patches for back pain relief.

One customer, D. Elizabeth Burton, was left with ongoing pain caused by an automobile accident 14 years ago. To alleviate this pain, she made her own heating pad belt with a bandage to hold heat patches on her back. Then SunnyBay sent her a belt to try out and Elizabeth was thrilled. "You all go above and beyond to make sure the customer is satisfied and I am grateful," she explained.

Comments like hers have become a regular occurrence, particularly as more people are working in the yard and around the house during stay-at-home orders in response to COVID-19. Unlike low quality, mass-produced products, SunnyBay is recognized for taking a personalized and customer-centric approach to product design and service. Sam Wright, CEO of SunnyBay, credits their resilience to product quality and a commitment to exceptional customer care. "Our long-term customers have grown so loyal that they describe themselves as 'lifers,'" he explains.

Their most popular product, a microwavable heating pad for back pain relief, came into fruition after a simple request back in 2009. When a manager from Zenith Supplies in Seattle was looking for a back pain relief product and found no remedy on the market, he asked the company's product designer if she could create a microwavable heating pad that could be strapped on. After many iterations, SunnyBay finalized a design for their new product that they were satisfied with. Today, their microwavable heating pad for the lower back is one of their most popular products.

To learn more about the company's popular pain relief products, visit https://sunny-bay.com.

About SunnyBay

Washington-based Sunny Bay is a manufacturer and retailer of high-quality, effective pain relief products. The company's best-selling neck wraps and heating pads are meticulously designed for optimal comfort. Each neck wrap, pad, and travel pillow is handcrafted with care in the United States. Using premium Washington lavender buds, the company's Lavender Collection elevates comfort with naturally soothing aromatic relief.

