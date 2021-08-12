StatusPRO Raises $5.2 Million Seed Round Led By KB Partners And TitletownTech

MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StatusPRO, a sports technology and gaming company that combines player data, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to create a suite of training and gaming products, today announced that it has raised a $5.2 Million seed round. Led by venture capital firms KB Partners and TitletownTechwith additional backing secured from notable investors Greycroft, Verizon Ventures, Haslam Sports Group, 49ers Enterprises, SC Holdings and additional strategic celebrity investors, the announcement of the round marks a tremendous milestone for co-founders Andrew "Hawk" Hawkins and Troy Jones. The funding round will accelerate the expansion of products aimed at reshaping how players and coaches prepare for games, while defining a new form of engagement between athletes and fans.

StatusPRO's training platform uses real-time player data to power holographic experiences that give players the ability to simulate any practice or game scenario without the physical impact that comes with playing the game. Players are able to simulate virtual practice sessions while in different locations, to mitigate the effects of having less time on the field. The company also is planning to leverage its platform to expand into the gaming market.

"The XR [AR and VR] market has seen significant growth in the last 12 months and platforms want to offer consumers new and compelling content,'' said Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Troy Jones. "Securing this investment from partners who not only believe in our vision, but have the experience to help us execute at scale, will allow us to bring unique experiences to athletes, coaches, and fans worldwide and truly define the sports market for XR."

In addition, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer Hawk shared, "StatusPRO was built on the notion that practical experience is the most valuable form of expertise. So, we foster a culture that prioritizes and values the diversity of experience and backgrounds of the people and partners who make up our company."

Embarking on this journey as black entrepreneurs and former athletes, it was imperative that Hawk and Troy established StatusPRO as a way to democratize the experience of professional athletes and create authentic immersive experiences. Using real-time player data to power these immersive experiences will truly disrupt the AR, VR, and gaming space. Since its inception, StatusPRO has cultivated a business that prioritized the perspective of athletes in the technology and in the boardroom.

This includes partnering with NFL MVP Lamar Jackson to create the Lamar Jackson Experience, a suite of first-person virtual reality products that include an at-home virtual reality game, arcade games, and live activation. In addition, StatusPRO's proprietary technology is currently being leveraged with several National Football League (NFL) teams including the Baltimore Ravens.

"We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Troy and Hawk as they build the future of sports training and entertainment. We've been incredibly impressed with their leadership and ability to assemble a phenomenal team, their deep domain expertise, and their forward thinking product vision," said Lance Dietz, Partner at KB Partners.

Will Szczerbiak, Partner at Greycroft, added, "As kids, most of us dreamt about being on the field alongside our favorite pro athletes. The StatusPRO team is leveraging advancements in VR and wearable technology to make that possible. Imagine breaking a 20 yard scramble as Lamar or running a fast break alongside your favorite NBA player — we believe that StatusPRO's games could become among the most sought after experiences in all of sports."

ABOUT STATUSPROStatusPRO, Inc. is a sports technology company that combines data with augmented and virtual reality to provide a suite of training and gaming products that revolutionize the way coaches, players, and fans experience their favorite sport. Headquartered in Miami, FL, Status Pro is minority-owned and led where almost half of its employees in the United States are former athletes.

ABOUT KB PARTNERSKB Partners is a suburban Chicago based early stage VC Fund focused on backing passionate innovators and cutting-edge products/services at the intersection of sports and technology. KB utilizes its highly experienced investment team, world class advisory board, and sports centric LP base to help talented entrepreneurs build dominant new enterprises.

ABOUT TITLETOWNTECHFormed out of a partnership between the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft, TitletownTech builds and funds early-stage high-growth businesses.

Media Contact Ashley Blackwood ab@thesportspublicist.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statuspro-raises-5-2-million-seed-round-led-by-kb-partners-and-titletowntech-301354510.html

SOURCE Status PRO