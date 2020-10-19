Stats Camp Foundation Announces 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Status To Support Rigorous Methodological And Statistical Education

Stats Camp provides instruction focused on advanced statistical training at the graduate and post-graduate levels.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stats Camp Foundation is proud to announce it is now officially a nonprofit with tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal Revenue Code.

"The granting of nonprofit status to Stats Camp is a major milestone for our growing organization," said Todd D. Little, Stats Camp founder. "Much of our work at Stats Camp helps move important international research forward. As a nonprofit organization, we are better situated to serve the public good."

Since its formation in 2003, Stats Camp has provided a casual environment to learn advanced methodologies and statistical techniques. The goal has always been to provide training that brings clarity and understanding to finding innovative solutions for the world's complex problems.

Stats Camp Foundation conducts educational events on five continents, led by an international faculty, each a leader in their respective fields. The organization also offers a robust set of live interactive courses via the internet, in addition to personalized project consulting.

About Todd D. Little, Ph.D. Todd D. Little, Ph.D., is a Professor in the Research, Evaluation, Measurement, and Statistics program at Texas Tech University (TTU). He was also the founding director of the Institute for Measurement, Methodology, Analysis, and Policy (IMMAP) at TTU and the Center for Research Methods and Data Analysis (CRMDA) at the University of Kansas.

Little published Longitudinal Structural Equation Modeling in 2013 and has edited five books related to methodology and statistics, including the Oxford Handbook of Quantitative Methods and the Guildford Handbook of Developmental Research Methods.

Little has published 340 cited works (across 119 different peer-reviewed journals) with over 40274 citations, an h-Index of 91, and an i-10 index of 235.

Little has served numerous federal agencies such as CDC, NSF, NIH, and IES and private foundations such as the Jacobs foundation and is a Fellow in AAAS, APA and APS.

