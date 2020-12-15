Statewide Staffing Crisis Means Creative Hiring In Fraser Community Living Homes

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The statewide Minnesota staffing shortage for home health assistants has made staffing for group homes more difficult.

Fraser Community Living operates 27 group homes, which offer 24/7 support to individuals living with diverse cognitive, emotional, or physical needs like Cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, and developmental disabilities.

Group homes need staffing around the clock, and Fraser Community Living has had to develop creative staffing opportunities to keep shifts filled. That has resulted in immediate, part-time, full-time, temporary, and flexible staffing options.

Sheila Grisim, Fraser Vice President Education, Housing & Community Supports, said, "We're being creative to fill those slots, and we need that second set of helping hands to support our experienced staff working at each home. While current staff focus on personal care needs, a second person can help make meals, play a game, do crafts, and help the individuals we serve have a meaningful day. Training and personal protective equipment (PPE) will be provided, and no experience is necessary."

Grisim added, "We can split shifts, schedule people for their preferred hours, and provide training. And we always schedule new staff with seasoned professionals."

With holiday bills arriving soon, unemployment benefits ending in December, and much of the entire hospitality industry out of work due to shutdowns, Grisim is hoping the appeal of immediate, steady work will appeal to people.

"We have long-term openings and temporary positions," she said. "We'll work with you to find a fit."

Grisim said, "Once you experience the joy that helping these residents brings, you'll be hooked. This really is a career where you can bring your heart to work."

