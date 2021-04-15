Statewide Business Community Launches PSA To Encourage Vaccinations

"Do It For" PSA launches as state expands vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and older

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The unified California business community today released a new public service announcement (PSA), "Do It For," which will air statewide on TV, radio and social media, reaching millions of California residents in both English and Spanish, encouraging them to get vaccinated when it's their turn.

"Over the past year, the business community has invested hundreds of millions of dollars to protect employees and customers, while dealing with unpredictable openings and closings, capacity limitations and other economic disruptions. Our efforts helped slow the spread, and now we're stepping up to be part of the solution in ending this pandemic by encouraging our employees and the general public to get vaccinated and help their local businesses and schools get back to normal," the coalition said.

Together, the California Chamber of Commerce, California Business Roundtable, Southern California Leadership Council, California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce, California African American Chamber of Commerce, and California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, all representing major employers, small businesses, and women- and minority-owned businesses, recognize the role the safe, effective and life-saving vaccines play in reducing transmission, achieving herd immunity and allowing businesses to re-hire and restart the economy.

California's economy has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, decimating entire industries and disproportionately affecting small and minority-owned businesses. Over the past year, California has lost 1,253,400 jobs, the most out of any state. New York, which saw the second-highest job loss during the pandemic, lost only half that number, approximately 674,200 jobs. While California saw significant gains in workforce numbers in February, conditions will continue to improve as vaccination rates allow for more aspects of the economy to reopen.

Repeated surveys have shown that business, especially an individual's employer, is the most trusted resource on information regarding COVID-19. In fact, the 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer now shows that the business community is the most trusted institution regarding information on the pandemic, outpacing NGOs, government and the media. In their survey, business held a 61 percent trust level globally, with 86 percent of respondents encouraging CEOs to get involved in this conversation.

Business leaders across the state offered their perspectives as to why getting vaccinated is so critical:

"Do it for your family, neighbors, friends and colleagues because the key to opening up California's economy safely and responsibly is to get every Californian vaccinated." - Allan Zaremberg , President and CEO of the CalChamber.

"Do it for our business community, so that our employees and customers are safe, and we can get our kids back to school full-time." - Rob Lapsley , President of the California Business Roundtable.

"Do it to keep the momentum moving in the right direction to defeat COVID-19 so we can get our economy back up and running." - Mike Roos , President and CEO of the Southern California Leadership Council.

"Do it because vaccination is the fundamental step in getting our businesses back on their feet and turning the page on this pandemic. We can all be part of the solution, part of the cure and keep our families safe and help our businesses thrive."- Pat Fong Kushida , President and CEO, California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce.

"Do it for the Black business community, which was hit especially hard by the pandemic. Getting vaccinated will get us back to work and get our kids back to school so we can combat the economic and academic loss that has devastated our communities." - Edwin A. Lombard III, President and CEO, California African American Chamber of Commerce.

"Do it because the vaccine is safe and effective and critical to reopening the economy and schools. The pandemic disproportionately affected our community and our essential workforce. Getting vaccinated means getting back to normal." - Julian Cañete, President and CEO, California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce.

Funding for the "Do It For" campaign is provided by a wide cross-section of the state business community.

For more information on the state's efforts, please visit myturn.ca.gov.

