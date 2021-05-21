Statesville Pediatric Dentistry Announces Grand Reopening Of New Office Location In Statesville, North Carolina

STATESVILLE, N.C., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Statesville Pediatric Dentistry - an established and reputable pediatric dental practice with a holistic approach to oral care for children - celebrated the grand reopening of their new location in Statesville, North Carolina, on May 13, 2020.

Statesville Pediatric Dentistry's new address is 1454 Fern Creek Drive, Statesville, NC, located in the Creekside Medical and Professional Complex along Fern Creek Drive and U.S. Hwy 64, with easy access to I-77.

Local businesses, residents, and the Chamber of Commerce came out to show their support for the new location in this growing community. The attendees enjoyed music, giveaways, and special treats from Kona Ice - the mobile shaved ice company. The staff also provided office tours to the guests to showcase the office's unique décor, which was designed to honor the long-standing history of the city's annual Hot Air Balloon Festival.

Pediatric Specialists Matthew Zimmer, DMD, Kaitlin Valerio, DDS, and David E. Thome, DDS, performed the ceremonial ribbon cutting.

"It's amazing to see the community come together to celebrate our official grand reopening and the unveiling of our new building," said Dr. Matthew Zimmer. "We now have an office that is bigger and can see more patients. We have new technology that we have brought in, and we are excited to celebrate with everyone."

Statesville Pediatric Dentistry's mission is to provide quality care to every guest and patient through attentiveness, open communication, and education. The pediatric dental practice is suited to create a unique experience for all guests and patients, from its contemporary interiors to its up-to-date equipment.

About Matthew Zimmer, DMDDr. Matthew Zimmer, a Board-Certified Pediatric Dentist of over seven years, strives for perfection and works tirelessly to educate patients on good overall dental health and proper dental hygiene. He is an expert in his field and has served as a trusted local source for dental-related topics and needs throughout the community. Dr. Matthew Zimmer is a Diplomat of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry, a member of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, and the American Dental Society.

To learn more about Dr. Matthew Zimmer, read his biography at StatesvillePediatricDentistry.com/

About David E. Thome, DDS, FAAPDDr. David E. Thome, a Board-Certified Pediatric Dentist of over 19 years, strives to make every child's visit an enjoyable experience to help them and their parents understand the essentials for building good oral health. In 2019, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) renewed Dr. David E. Thome's fellowship and membership status, FAAPD. This fellowship honors and recognizes pediatric specialists who go above and beyond in the field of pediatric dentistry and organized dentistry. Dr. David E. Thome also serves as a Diplomate to the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry.

To learn more about Dr. David E. Thome, read his biography at NCPediatricdentistry.com/David-Thome/.

About Kaitlin Valerio, DDSAs a pediatric dentist, Dr. Valerio strives to create a safe, fun, and inviting environment for her patients and their families. Her energetic and passionate personality allows her patients to feel comfortable so she can provide the best care possible. Dr. Kaitlin Valerio is a proud member of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and the American Dental Association.

To learn more about Dr. Kaitlin Valerio, read her biography at StatesvillePediatricDentistry.com/.

About Statesville Pediatric Dentistry Statesville Pediatric Dentistry is a trusted pediatric dental practice with a modern approach to oral care. Based on a genuinely patient-centered model, Statesville Pediatric Dentistry is just as dedicated to the community as it is to its patients through the support of various local and regional charitable organizations. Statesville Pediatric Dentistry is a proud affiliate of NC Pediatric Dentistry.

