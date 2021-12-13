Statement Regarding Negotiations On Compensation And Long-term Reform For First Nations Child And Family Services

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Statement from the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, regarding ongoing negotiations on compensation and long-term reform of...

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Statement from the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, regarding ongoing negotiations on compensation and long-term reform of First Nations child and family services:

"It is our collective duty and responsibility to end discrimination against Indigenous Peoples. This means redressing harms and ending discriminatory practices still in place today.

As announced on October 29, 2021, the Federal Government and Parties have been engaged in discussions to reach a global resolution to address outstanding litigation related to compensation and long-term reform of First Nations Child and Family Services and Jordan's Principle. We have made considerable progress, and discussions continue to arrive at a final settlement. We thank all Parties - the Assembly of First Nations, First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, Chiefs of Ontario, Nishnawbe Aski Nation, and Moushoom/Trout - for their work and shared commitment to this process. We also thank the Honourable Murray Sinclair and his team for facilitating these negotiations.

The survivors of residential schools identified child welfare and Jordan's Principle as their top Calls to Action. Honouring them means we must do the work they asked of us by focusing on the health and well-being of First Nations children, youth and families as an essential part of our journey of reconciliation.

We have been unequivocal throughout these historic negotiations: we will compensate those harmed by the federal government's discriminatory funding practices and we will lay the foundation for an equitable and better future for First Nations children, their families and communities.

Tragically, no amount of money can reverse the harms experienced by First Nations children or return years lost by separation from their families, communities, and culture. Historic injustices require historic reparations. Tomorrow, the Economic and Fiscal Update will show that the Government of Canada is provisioning $40 billion to provide compensation and to commit the funds necessary to implement long-term reform so that future generations of First Nations children will never face the same systemic tragedies.

Our discussions remain progressive and productive. The outcomes of our negotiations will ensure compensation for First Nations children and families who suffered harms, set out a plan to end the discriminatory underfunding and prevent its recurrence. In fairness to those entitled to compensation we must emphasize that there are more steps to be taken until the monies will be paid. We expect to provide further details on the outcomes of our discussions by December 31, 2021."

