Statement On Use Of Hotels For Migrant Detention

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hotel Association of Los Angeles issues the following statement, attributable to Executive Director Heather Rozman about recent use of Southern California hotels as migrant detention centers.

"The Hotel Association of Los Angeles condemns the use of hotels as migrant detention centers and calls on any hotel that knowingly is providing rooms for such purposed to stop immediately. We applaud Council Member Gil Cedillo for his quick and appropriate response, ensuring the safety and fair treatment of every individual no matter their country of origin."

