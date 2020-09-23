Statement On The Passing Of Rick Case By José Muñoz, President And CEO, Hyundai Motor North America

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- I am saddened to learn of the death of Rick Case and I extend my deepest condolences to his wife Rita and their three children. Rick was a leader in the auto world and had an exceptional ability to communicate a wonderful mix of vision and compassion. Many know Rick as an exceptional car dealer, and he certainly was that, but he was also a pillar of his community—contributing generously to numerous local charities. On behalf of myself and the entire Hyundai team, we will miss Rick and his indelible spirit. His legacy will continue to inspire Hyundai and our industry for many years to come.

