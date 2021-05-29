Statement On The Passing Of Gavin MacLeod

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., May 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with sadness felt to the depth of the oceans that we mourn the passing of actor Gavin MacLeod our beloved global ambassador, dearest friend and treasured member of the Princess Cruises family for...

From his 10 seasons staring as Captain Merrill Stubing on the hit TV show "The Love Boat" (1977 to 1986) and for more than three decades following the show's final season, Gavin enthusiastically shared his passion about the joys and adventures of exploring the world while cruising. He always reminded us that - like the popular TV series, "cruising gives people something to dream about."

Gavin, who celebrated his 90 th birthday in February, officially became Princess Cruises' global ambassador in 1986, appearing in a vast array of advertising campaigns and countless public and media appearances for the company. His role for Princess continued until his passing.

All of us at Princess Cruises and our loyal guests around the world whom, to this day, remain avid fans of Gavin's, send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Patricia (Patti) and his entire family who have lost a loving husband, father and grandfather. We offer our sincerest gratitude to them for sharing Gavin with all of us for so many years.

Background on Gavin's impressive acting career spanning theater, film and television is available online using the links below.

Biography and History Content

Video Content

https://spaces.hightail.com/space/aH9fumSBL5 - free to use by media worldwide

Video Clips (Courtesy of Princess Cruises)

- Gavin MacLeod Interview Soundbites (Miscellaneous)- Gavin MacLeod Video Tribute (no music bed)- Gavin MacLeod Video Tribute (with music - rights included worldwide)- Gavin MacLeod B-Roll Highlights - Princess Cruises Global Ambassador- Jill Whelan ( Vicki Stubing), Celebrations Ambassador, Princess Cruises (Video Clips)- Jill Whelan Tribute to Gavin MacLeod (Edited) TRT 4:54

