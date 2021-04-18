Statement On The First Anniversary Of The Mass Shooting In Nova Scotia

OTTAWA, April 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, issued the following statement: "Today marks the solemn first anniversary of the tragic mass shooting in Nova Scotia - a senseless act...

OTTAWA, April 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, issued the following statement:

"Today marks the solemn first anniversary of the tragic mass shooting in Nova Scotia - a senseless act of violence that killed 22 Canadians and injured three more.

"In Portapique, the surrounding area, and throughout the province, the lives of dozens of families and their communities changed forever on this day last year. Family, friends and colleagues lost loved ones to horrific violence and their sense of safety was shattered. Today, our thoughts are with the memory of the victims, and with all those grieving this painful loss.

"The Joint Public Inquiry into the Nova Scotia April 2020 Tragedy will continue to seek answers about these tragic events, and will examine the role of gender-based and intimate partner violence. I want to thank all those who have spent thousands of hours working on this investigation for their dedication and resolve. I also want to honour the many first responders who shielded lives and prevented further injury and death, including Constable Heidi Stevenson, who lost her life protecting her community, and Constable Chad Morrison, who was injured.

"As Minister of Public Safety, I will continue to do everything within my power to prevent violence and keep our communities safe.

"As all Canadians grieve with Nova Scotians, we think of their strength, resilience, and resolve to make a difference. I continue to offer them my support - as Minister, as a former police chief, as a father, and as a proud community advocate.

"Today, all Canadians stand with Nova Scotia."

