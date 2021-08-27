Statement On The Ending Of The Federal Eviction Moratorium

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army issued this statement today regarding the ending of the federal eviction moratorium:

"On behalf of the 30 million people we serve in the United States each year, The Salvation Army believes that the most important action we can take to assist vulnerable individuals is to help keep them in their homes to prevent a new wave of homelessness. Currently, the federal government estimates that 1.2 million households are 'very likely' to face eviction for the nonpayment of rent over the next two months. In addition, The Salvation Army has seen increased requests for financial services over the past 18 months that indicate an already strained population of people in need. The distribution of federal aid intended to help them has moved slowly, and social service organizations are working with reduced resources. Despite these factors, The Salvation Army is committed to assisting everyone who comes through our doors, and we ask those who can to help us ensure hope marches on for the most vulnerable in our communities after the eviction moratorium ends."

