Statement On Behalf Of The Immediate Family Of Jay (Aaron) Danielson, Victim Of Fatal Shooting In Portland On August 29, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The family of Jay (Aaron) Danielson released the following statement:

Jay was a beautiful son, brother, cousin, nephew and friend. We will forever remember Jay's big smile, his heart, and his love for family and country.

At this time, we do not wish to be contacted by or make any statements to the news media concerning Jay's murder. We ask that the media please respect our family's wishes, privacy and our time together to remember Jay.

We pray that justice is done for the senseless killing of our beloved Jay, who never did any harm to anyone and who was so selfless, generous, kind, and loved everyone regardless of skin color. We pray for peace in our country and we want the violence to stop.

SOURCE Family of Jay (Aaron) Danielson