STATEMENT Of The Congress Of Azerbaijani Societies Of America

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congress of Azerbaijani Societies of America (CASA), which represents the thousands of Azerbaijanis living in the United States, is working to gain the attention of the U.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congress of Azerbaijani Societies of America (CASA), which represents the thousands of Azerbaijanis living in the United States, is working to gain the attention of the U.S. government and educate U.S. citizens regarding Armenia's recent and ongoing attacks on Azerbaijan and the gross violations of international humanitarian law. The following statement from CASA outlines the situation and implores the United States to exert its influence over Armenia and force the immediate liberation of the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

STATEMENT from CASA (Congress of Azerbaijani Societies of America) regarding attacks by Armenia

We, the Azerbaijanis living in the United States and Azerbaijani diaspora organizations, are protesting against the initiative of Congresswoman Armenian democrat Caucus Co-Chair Jackie Speier, who is set to introduce in the House a resolution HR 1165 (draft), promoted by a group of 48 Members of the House lobbied by Armenian Assembly of America. The resolution will hinder the process of liberation of internationally recognized south-western territories of Azerbaijan - Karabakh and surrounding regions - from the continuous occupation by Armenia's armed forces, backed by Russia and Iran. It will also prevent the process of returning hundreds of thousands internally displaced people to their lands and homes.

We believe the US Congress should be aligned with international law and United Nations resolutions, which are both very clear about this matter.

We note with a heavy heart that at around 06:00 on September 27, 2020, Armenian armed forces violated the ceasefire and intensively fired on the positions of the Azerbaijani Army on the frontline using large caliber machine guns and sniper rifles. Opening fire on the densely-populated civilian areas on the frontline and local facilities is yet another deliberate and targeted provocation by the Armenian armed forces. As a result of the provocation of Armenian invasion forces, there are casualties among the civilian population and servicemen of Azerbaijan. Many houses and civil facilities were severely damaged as well. The attached fact sheet will supply additional details on the number of casualties, injuries, and facilities and homes that have been destroyed thus far.

Deliberate targeting of civilians with the intent to kill or force out is a gross violation of international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions of 1949. Khojaly Genocide of February 1992 and the Tovuz provocation in July 2020 are clear examples of Armenian armed forces targeting civilians for ethnic and territorial reasons. Despite the ongoing General Debate at the UN General Assembly's 75th Session on September 29, 2020, and the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Armenia has once more shown its disregard of international law, UN Regulations, and the international community.

The deadly provocation of the Armenian armed forces on the border with Azerbaijan in the direction of Tovuz region is clear. The US Congress has classified Armenia as the aggressor country as well. Because Armenia is conducting illegal settlements in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, it has clearly violated the requirements of the Geneva Convention and international law. Armed fighters from countries with known terrorist groups, such as Lebanon and Syria, have already begun fighting in the occupied territories for Armenia.

Armenian government continues its strategy of provocation by refusing to implement UN Security Council Resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884, the UN General Assembly Resolutions on the "Situation in the Occupied Territories of Azerbaijan" adopted in 2006 and 2008, ignoring the appeals of UN and WHO and other key international organizations, and disregarding the norms and principles of international law - all while Azerbaijan is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government of Armenia has grossly violated the fundamental human rights of Azerbaijani citizens by creating a life-threatening living situation in the region. Their actions should be unilaterally condemned by international organizations and they should be forced to stop their strategic military aggression immediately.

We call upon our global community and international organizations to influence the Armenian government to stop its aggressive and ethnically-motivated policy and immediately liberate the occupied Azerbaijani territories, and ensure that the Armenian government complies with international law and norms.

Submitted by,

Alyona Badalova, " My Way Child and Youth Development Center", Brooklyn, NY

Tohfa Eminova, Azerbaijani American Cultural Association of Florida, Miami, FL

Rauf Ismayilov, New-England Azerbaijan Center, Boston, MA

Tarlan Ahmadov, Azerbaijan Society of Maine, Portland, ME

Agil Huseynov, LED Solutions, LLC

Dr. Jamila Javadova-Spitzberg, Dallas, TX

Dr.Nargiz Aliyarova, NYC, NY

Irada Akhoundova. Azerbaijan Center and Houston-Baku Sister Cities Association. Houston, TX

Sama Mammadova, a Ph.D. Student in History at the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University.

Dr Vugar Shahbazli NPB USA-Azerbaijan Friendship/Prayer Group, Lexington, SC

Dr. Islam Rizvanoghlu , Azerbaijanian American Cultural Alliance, Houston, TX

Togrul Mamedbekov, Texas Azerbaijanis (TexAz), Houston, TX

Lala Ragomov, Azerbaijani Women of America (AWA), Washington DC

Samir Novruzov, " The United States - Azerbaijan Karabakh Horses Rescue Association", Houston, TX

Farkhad Alakbarov, Azerbaijani Union, San Francisco, CA

Ercan Yerdelenli, Azerbaijan Association of New York, NYC, NY

Minavvar Vahabova Azerbaijani American Women Association of New York, Manville, NJ

Azerbaijan Cultural Society, CA

Gunay Goja, Indianapolis, IN

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-of-the-congress-of-azerbaijani-societies-of-america-301149675.html

SOURCE Congress of Azerbaijani Societies of America (CASA)