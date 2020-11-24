NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Through their attorneys at Massey & Gail LLP and Susman Godfrey LLP, Joel and Mary Rich, the parents of murder victim Seth Rich, today issued the following statement regarding the settlement of their litigation...

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Through their attorneys at Massey & Gail LLP and Susman Godfrey LLP, Joel and Mary Rich, the parents of murder victim Seth Rich, today issued the following statement regarding the settlement of their litigation against Fox News Network and other defendants ( Joel Rich and Mary Rich v. Fox News Network LLC et al., Civil Action No. 18-cv-02223, S.D.N.Y.):

"The settlement with Fox News closes another chapter in our efforts to mourn the murder of our beloved Seth, whom we miss every single day. It allows us to move on from the litigation we initiated in response to Fox News' May 2017 article and televised statements concerning Seth's murder. We are pleased with the settlement of this matter and sincerely hope that the media will take genuine caution in the future.

We thank everyone who has counseled us and given us strength. We appreciate the determined representation by our attorneys at Massey & Gail LLP and Susman Godfrey LLP. We now look forward to devoting as much time and energy as we can to family and to preserving Seth's memory as a blessing."

The Riches will not be commenting on the litigation beyond the statement above.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-of-joel-and-mary-rich-regarding-settlement-with-fox-news-301180022.html

SOURCE Massey & Gail LLP, Susman Godfrey LLP